Warning: This livestream has not been independently fact-checked and may contain misinformation.

Watch again as Robert F Kennedy Jr makes an announcement on the future of his presidential campaign on Friday 23 August.

The independent candidate on Thursday filed paperwork to withdraw from presidential ballots in the state of Arizona, according to Adrian Fontes, Arizona Secretary of State.

He addressed the nation 24 hours later.

A super PAC supporting Mr Kennedy also said on Wednesday that he wants a deal with Donald Trump in which he endorses the Republican in exchange for a job in a potential Trump administration.

Mr Trump told CNN this week he would “certainly be open” to Mr Kennedy playing a role in his administration if the independent candidate drops out of the race and endorses him.

Mr Kennedy, 70, the son of late Democratic politician and US attorney general Robert F Kennedy and nephew of the late president John F Kennedy, started his presidential campaign as a Democrat, challenging Joe Biden for the nomination.