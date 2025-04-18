Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Trump administration released more than 10,000 pages of records related to the investigation into the 1968 assassination of former Senator Robert F. Kennedy on Friday.

Among the trove of documents released were the FBI’s witness and evidence reports from the night of the assassination, letters of remorse from ambassadors and world leaders to the Department of State, official correspondence about the shooter’s trial and more.

Kennedy, the brother of former president John F. Kennedy, was killed while serving as the Democratic Senator of New York and campaigning for president.

The assassination occurred just after midnight on June 5, 1968. Kennedy was departing from a ballroom inside the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles when he was shot multiple times by 24-year-old Sirhan Sirhan.

open image in gallery Trump ordered the government to release documents related to events or cases of public interest – including the assassination of Robert F Kennedy ( Getty Images )

The released records are part of President Donald Trump’s executive order declassifying and releasing documents related to events and investigations of public interest such as the assassinations of RFK, JFK, civil rights activist Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and more.

“Nearly 60 years after the tragic assassination of Senator Robert F. Kennedy, the American people will, for the first time, have the opportunity to review the federal government’s investigation thanks to @POTUS leadership and commitment to maximum transparency,” Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, wrote on X.

Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., is the son of the late Kennedy.

open image in gallery Sirhan Sirhan, the man who killed Robert F. Kennedy ( Getty Images )

Like the aftermath of JFK’s assassination, Kennedy’s assassination sparked various conspiracy theories, such as allegations that there was a second gunman or that the CIA was involved.

Even Kennedy’s own son, RFK Jr., has propagated conspiracy theories about the event, namely that Sirhan could be innocent.

Sirhan, a Palestinian-Jordanian man, fired shots at Kennedy with a .22-caliber revolver the night of the shooting. In addition to killing Kennedy, three other people were injured.

Sirhan has admitted to killing Kennedy and said he was motivated by Kennedy’s support of Israel during the 1967 Six-Day War. However, Sirhan has also made conflicting statements over the years about the shooting. Ultimately, he was found guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced to death, although that was commuted to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

This a breaking news story, more follows…