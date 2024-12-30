Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Nearly half of Republican voters believe the military should be used to detain undocumented immigrants in camps until they can be deported, a new poll has found.

President-elect Donald Trump has already suggested that he would deploy the military to support immigration raids, as well as use a law from 1798 to place immigrants in camps.

The nonpartisan Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI) found in a recent poll that Trump’s base appears to support the plans even as most Americans likely oppose them.

While 46 percent of Republicans support deploying the military in the immigrant operations, only 19 percent of independents and eight percent of Democrats back the idea.

The survey found that Americans with authoritarian views were about six times more likely to support putting undocumented immigrants in camps, compared to those who don’t support authoritarianism, by a margin of 48 percent to eight percent.

The poll also found that “voters who score very high or high on the Right-Wing Authoritarianism Scale (RWAS) report strongly supporting Trump (82 percent), while those voters who score very low or low overwhelmingly supported [Vice President Kamala] Harris (79 percent),” according to PRRI.

The president of the polling company was taken aback by the results.

“There have been questions in the Trump era where I’ve thought … I can’t believe that we need to know the answer to this question,” PRRI president and founder Robert Jones told Axios.

“I guess the good news is that three-quarters of the country rejects this idea that we should be putting immigrants in the country illegally into internment camps guarded by the military,” he added.

Jones noted that the bad news of the poll is that almost half of those who see themselves as a member of a major political party do support deploying the military to round up immigrants.

Migrants and advocates demonstrate at the San Ysidro crossing port on the US-Mexico border in Tijuana, Baja California State, Mexico, on December 18, 2024, during International Migrants Day. Trump has suggested that 21 million people be deported from the U.S. ( AFP via Getty Images )

Trump recently told Time magazine that he’s open to using camps to hold immigrants within the U.S. He suggested that 21 million people be deported, something set to require new detention centers, even as studies show there are about 11 million undocumented immigrants in the country.

Meanwhile, the Pew Research Center has found that there are about 24.5 million noncitizen immigrants in the country, which includes those awaiting asylum rulings or are in the U.S. legally in other ways. They could be inappropriately and illegally swept up in Trump’s crackdown

There’s a backlog of some 3.7 million court cases in the immigration system, which, at the current rate, will take four years to complete. Under Trump’s policies, that could increase to 16 years, Axios found.

Interviews for the survey were conducted online between November 8 and December 2.