A number of Republicans have indicated that they may not accept the outcome of the 2024 presidential election.

The race is all but certain to be a rematch of the 2020 contest between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, which ended with a clear victory for the Democrat but that Mr Trump refused to accept.

The Republican’s denial sparked months of legal challenges, menacing phone calls, and rampant, baseless conspiracy theories about rigged voting machines and lost ballots in support of a spurious narrative that the election was “stolen”.

The feverish atmosphere boiled over on 6 January, 2021 when a mob of Trump’s MAGA supporters stormed the US Capitol, engaging in violent clashes with law enforcement while lawmakers assembled to certify the results fled the legislative complex.

Ted Cruz appeared on CNN in a tense exchange about voter fraud on Wednesday ( Screenshot / CNN )

Mr Trump has already alleged that November’s vote may be “rigged”, effectively laying the groundwork for further denialism should he lose again.

Trump allies like JD Vance and Lindsey Graham have said they will accept the outcome of the election - so long as it’s “fair” - a number of fellow Republicans have declined to make a similar commitment. Here’s a look at the Republicans who have signalled they won’t accept the results.

Ted Cruz

Ted Cruz got into a tense exchange with CNN’s Kaitlan Collins after the host asked him point blank whether he’d accept the results of the 2024 presidential election during an interview on 22 May.

The Texas senator called the question “ridiculous”, then went on to argue that there was voter fraud in 2020, even if it wasn’t enough to change the outcome of the election.

“If the Democrats win, I will accept the result but I’m not going to ignore fraud regardless of what happens,” Mr Cruz also said.

In the same interview, he insisted that Donald Trump “didn’t” attempt to block the peaceful transfer of power between him and Joe Biden, arguing that the ex-president went quietly (after the conclusion of the Capitol riot).

Elise Stefanik

During an interview on NBC’s Meet the Press on 6 January, the New York congresswoman was asked: “Would you vote to certify, and will you vote to certify, the results of the 2024 election no matter what they show?”

“We will see if this is a legal and valid election,” she replied, going on to complain about efforts, then underway, to remove Mr Trump from primary ballot papers in Colorado and Maine citing an anti-insurrectionist clause in the US Constitution.

New York congresswoman Elise Stefanik complained about ‘suppression of the American people’ ( AP )

“What we’re seeing so far is that Democrats are so desperate, they’re trying to remove President Trump from the ballot. That is a suppression of the American people.

“And the Supreme Court is taking that case up in February – that should be a nine to zero to allow President Trump to appear on the ballot because that’s the American people’s decision to make this November.”

Asked if that meant she would only accept the results if Mr Trump won, she answered: “No, it means if they’re constitutional. What we saw in 2020 was unconstitutional circumventing of the constitution, not going through state legislators when it comes to changing election law.”

Byron Donalds

The Florida congressman was interviewed by Axios in March and revealed that if he was Mr Trump’s vice-president and in the same position as Mike Pence found himself on 6 January 2021, he may not act as the former VP did.

“If you have state officials who are violating the election law in their states... then no, I would not,” Mr Donalds answered, claiming that he “knew” some states did not follow election laws in 2020.

Tim Scott

Speaking to Meet the Press, South Carolina senator and former primary candidate, Tim Scott, was asked on 5 May whether he would accept the 2024 results.

“At the end of the day, the 47th president of the United States will be President Donald Trump,” he said.

South Carolina senator Tim Scott can only envisage a Trump victory, he said ( Getty )

Pushed for a more emphatic commitment, Mr Scott said simply: “That is my statement.”

Pressed a third time, he repeated: “I look forward to President Trump being the 47th president – the American people will make the decision.”

Doug Burgum

The North Dakota governor, who like Mr Scott is a possible running mate for Mr Trump, took a similar line on 5 May. He dodged the question on CNN and said that he was “looking forward to next January when Vice-President Harris certifies the election for Donald Trump”.

He continued: “I mean, the American people are the ones that get to decide these elections, but for both parties and for all Americans, we’ve got to make sure that every county, every precinct is beyond reproach, that everybody can be confident in our country.”

Marco Rubio

Appearing on NBC’s Meet the Press on 19 May, the Florida senator – once derided by Mr Trump as “Little Marco” but who now says he would be “honored” to be the presumptive GOP nominee’s VP – was asked if we would accept the election results of 2024 “no matter what happens”.

“No matter what happens? No, if it’s an unfair election,” Senator Rubio answered.

“Senator, no matter who wins,” host Kristen Welker persisted.

“I think you’re asking the wrong person,” he said. “The Democrats are the ones who have opposed every Republican victory since 2000.”