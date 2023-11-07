Where the GOP presidential candidates stand on abortion rights

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The issue of abortion rights in the United States is staring the 2024 GOP presidential candidates in their eyes as they prepare to kick their campaigns into high gear.

Since the Supreme Court overturned the landmark case Roe v Wade (1973) last summer, abortion has become a top concern for many voters.

Though the anti-abortion stance has long been associated with the Republican Party, approximately 61 per cent of adults in the US believe abortion should be legal in all or most cases, according to Pew Research Center – that statistic includes Republican and Democratic voters.

As Americans look toward their next Republican presidential nominee, no doubt many will be considering where the candidate stands on abortion when determining who they support.

Here is what each GOP presidential candidate has said on the issue.

Donald Trump

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a visit to the Iowa State Fair on 12 August 2023 (AP)

Donald Trump has never taken a clear-cut stance on the issue of abortion.

The ex-president has repeatedly taken credit for assisting the Supreme Court in overturning Roe v Wade by nominating three conservative justices to the court.

Shortly after the decision was made in June 2022, Mr Trump declared it a “win” and claimed it was only possible, “because I delivered everything as promised, including nominating and getting three highly respected and strong Constitutionalists confirmed to the United States Supreme Court”.

He has continued to reiterate the claim on his social media platform Truth Social and in interviews.

“I was able to kill Roe v Wade… Without me the pro Life movement would have just kept losing.”

But Mr Trump has also criticised six-week bans – like the “terrible” one his rival, governor Ron DeSantis, signed into the state.

The ex-president has warned the Republican Party that supporting a six-week ban could sway potential voters in a general election.

Ron DeSantis

Florida Governor and 2024 Presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis participates in a Fair Side Chat with Governor Kim Reynolds, at the Iowa State Fair (AFP via Getty Images)

The Florida governor opposes abortion.

Earlier this year, he told Megyn Kelly he is “proud to be pro-life” though he believes in exceptions in the cases of rape, incest or to save a woman’s life.

Mr DeSantis has reflected these views through Florida legislation.

Last year, he signed a 15-week abortion ban in his state and then earlier this year, he quietly signed a more restrictive six-week abortion ban which Mr DeSantis said he was “proud” to sign during the first debate.

However, it is unclear if Mr DeSantis would support a federal abortion ban. When asked if he would during the debate, the Florida governor swerved around a direct answer saying he would “stand on the side of life.”

Mr DeSantis has previously criticised the federal government for protecting the right to abortion saying it was an “abuse of power.” He has also noted that each state has different preferences for abortion limitations.

Nikki Haley

Republican candidate Nikki Haley delivers speech on China in bid to win support (Getty Images)

Nikki Haley has taken a more middle-of-the-road stance on abortion.

The former South Carolina governor and United Nations ambassador said she is “unapologetically pro-life” but that abortion is “a very personal issue”, in an interview with CBS in June.

Ms Haley has repeatedly called for people to “stop demonizing” the issue of abortion.

Rather than take an approach on a federal ban, Ms Haley has instead said Congress should find consensus among people who are pro-choice and anti-abortion.

During the first GOP debate, Ms Haley scolded former Vice President Mike Pence for not being honest with Americans about the likelihood that a national ban could be passed.

“When it comes to a federal ban, let’s be honest with the American people and say it will take 60 SEnate votes,” Ms Haley said.

“So in order to do that, let’s find consensus. Can’t we all agree that we should ban late-term abortions? Can’t we all agree that we should encourage adoptions?

She added: “Can’t we all agree that doctors and nurses who don’t believe in abortion shouldn’t have to perform them? Can’t we all agree that contraception should be available? And can’t we all agree that we are not going to put a woman in jail or give her the death penalty if she gets an abortion?”

Asa Hutchinson

Republican presidential candidate former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson speaks to guests at the Republican Party of Iowa 2023 Lincoln Dinner (Getty Images)

Asa Hutchinson, the ex-governor of Arkansas, is anti-abortion but believes in exceptions to save a mother’s life and in cases of rape or incest.

He told CNN in April that he would “certainly” sign a federal pro-life bill with those exceptions.

Though he says this, in 2021, Mr Hutchinson signed a trigger bill in Arkansas that made abortion illegal except to save a woman’s life. It did not include provisions in cases of rape or incest.

Tim Scott

Republican presidential candidate, U.S. Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) speaks to guests at the Family Leadership Summit (Getty Images)

South Carolina Senator Tim Scott is self-proclaimed “strongly pro-life” and has made it clear he would sign a federal ban beginning, at the very least, 15 weeks.

“When I am president of the United States, I will sign the most pro-life legislation the House and Senate can put on my desk. We should begin with a 15-week national limit,” Mr Scott wrote in an op-ed for The Des Moines Register in June.

But Mr Scott has hinted that he’d be open to a more restrictive federal ban.

The senator told NBC News in April that he would “literally” sign “the most conservative pro-life legislation” that Congress could pass. But when asked what the cutoff should be, Mr Scott said, “I’m not going to talk about six or five or seven or 10.”

Chris Christie

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie speaks at a town-hall-style event at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College (Getty Images)

Chris Christie has called himself “pro-life” but his opinion on a federal ban has changed in the last eight years.

In 2015, Mr Christie vocalised support for a 20-week federal ban.

But in June, the ex-New Jersey governor told CNN that the issue of abortion should be left to the states only.

"This should be determined by the 50 states. The issue of abortion is not in the Constitution. And the Constitution says if it’s not explicitly said here, this power reverts to the states," Mr Christie said.

"I would not be for the federal government being involved in the issue of abortion in any way. I believe the states should make the decisions."

Vivek Ramaswamy

Republican presidential candidate businessman Vivek Ramaswamy speaks to guests at the Republican Party of Iowa 2023 Lincoln Dinner (Getty)

Vivek Ramaswamy, the entrepreneur-turned-politician, said he is anti-abortion but does not believe in a federal ban.

“I am personally pro-life,” Mr Ramaswamy said on the All-In Podcast in July. “I would not support a federal abortion ban.”

Mr Ramaswamy has repeatedly stated that he believes abortion is a state issue, not a federal one.

Instead, he has said he would support the pro-life agenda by implementing legislation that supports contraceptives, adoption, child care and “sexual responsibility for men.”

Doug Burgum

Republican presidential candidate North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum speaks during a Fair-Side Chat with Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds at the Iowa State Fair, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa (AP)

The North Dakota governor is anti-abortion but stated he would not sign a federal ban.

“I support the Dobbs decision, and this is the decision that should be left to the states,” Doug Burgum told NBC in July

“What’s going to pass in North Dakota is not ever going to pass in California and New York, and wouldn’t even pass in the state of Minnesota. That’s why I’m on the record saying that I would not sign a federal abortion ban.”

In April, Mr Burgum signed a bill banning abortions in North Dakota with slim exceptions in cases of rape or incest only up to six weeks of gestation.

Ryan Binkley

Ryan Binkley (The Way to Freedom)

Ryan Binkley, a pastor and entrepreneur from Texas, is anti-abortion.

It is unclear if Mr Binkley would support a federal abortion ban though one of the goals that he lists on his website is to “protect the unborn”.

He wrote: “My heart breaks for hundreds of thousands of unborn children who lost their lives to abortion last year.”