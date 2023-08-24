Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie attacked former president Donald Trump for the multiple legal investigations the latter faces during the first Republican presidential primary debate on Wednesday as other candidates defended the former president.

Debate moderators asked the Republican candidates for president if they would support Mr Trump were he to be convicted.

“We have to stop normalizing this conduct,” Mr Christie said. “Whether or not whether or not you believe that the criminal charges are right or wrong, the conduct is beneath the office of President of the United States.”

Mr Christie faced boos for his comments, which he brushed off.

“Booing is allowed, but it doesn't change the truth,” he said.

In response, Republican businessman Vivek Ramaswamy criticised the former New Jersey governor, who regularly sparred with the political newcomer.

“Your claim that Trump is motivated by vengeance and grievance would be a lot more credible if your entire campaign were not based on vengeance and grievance,” he said.

Mr Christie responded in kind by noting how the twice-impeached-four-times-indicted former president had called for the termination of parts of the US Constitution.

“I will always stand up for our Constitution, regardless of the political pressure,” he said.

Conversely, former vice president Mike Pence defended his decision to certify the 2020 presidential election results, which led to heckling and rioters on January 6 to call for his death.

“I think I think the American people deserve to know whether everyone on this stage agrees that I kept my oath to the Constitution that day,” Mr Pence said.

Similarly, Sen Tim Scott (R-SC), who voted to certify the 2020 presidential election results on January 6, said that Mr Pence did the right thing, but then added that he would fire FBI Director Christopher Wray and Attorney General Merrick Garland, even though the US attorney general leaves office when the president who nominated him leaves office.

“Without that, no one has confidence in our justice system,” he said.

Florida Gov Ron DeSantis, for his part, attempted to dodge the question.

“This election is not about January 6 of 2021, it's about January 20 of 2025 when the next president is going to take office,” he said. “I know what the Democrats would like to do they want to talk about all these other issues, but we've got to focus on your future.”

But when pressed by moderator Bret Baier, Mr DeSantis said Mr Pence did the right thing.

“Mike did his duty, I got no beef with him,” Mr DeSantis said.

But Mr Christie offered a more vociferous defence of the former vice president.

“Mike Pence stood for the Constitution, and he deserves not grudging credit,” he said. “He deserves our thanks as Americans for putting his oath of office and the Constitution of the United States before personal political and unfair pressure.”