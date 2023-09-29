House rejects GOP-authored spending bill as shutdown looms

The House of Representatives has rejected a Republican-authored attempt at a short-term spending bill that would have kept the federal government from shutting down, making it much more likely that federal employees will be furloughed or forced to work without pay and many government programmes will be shuttered when the fiscal year ends at midnight on 30 September.

The bill would have provided a 31-day extension to government funding while enacting massive cuts in domestic programmes and new immigration restrictions that were opposed by Democrats.

While it earned support from most of Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s GOP conference, enough members from the rightward-most flank of the party defected and joined with Democrats to doom the measure by a margin of 198-232.

The failure to pass what was meant to be a party-line piece of legislation, albeit one with zero chance of gaining the approval of the Democratic-controlled Senate, is a major setback to Mr McCarthy’s efforts to avoid blame for letting the federal government run out of money Saturday night.

The California Republican has thus far refused to allow the chamber to vote on a compromise measure that would keep the government open until mid-November and allow lawmakers more time to work on spending bills for Fiscal Year 2024 because such a bill, known as a continuing resolution, would require votes from the chamber’s Democrats to pass.

A small group of extremist Republicans has vowed to oust Mr McCarthy if he allows a short-term spending bill to become law, particularly if he allows one that would gain bipartisan support to reach the House floor.

More follows...