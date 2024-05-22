Jump to content

RNC headquarters plunged into lockdown after ‘vials of blood’ sent to DC building

Gustaf Kilander
Washington DC
Wednesday 22 May 2024 15:17
The Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington DC has been placed on lockdown after a suspicious substance was reportedly found (Screenshot / Fox News)
The Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington DC has been placed on lockdown after a suspicious substance was reportedly found (Screenshot / Fox News)

The Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington DC was placed on lockdown after a suspicious substance was found.

Two vials of blood were sent to the headquarters, US Capitol Police (USCP) told The Independent.

“At approximately 7.45am, the USCP responded to the 300 block of First Street, SE, for the report of a suspicious package,” a spokesperson said.

“The package was just cleared by our Hazardous Incident Response Division. It contained two vials of blood,” the spokesperson said shortly after 10am. “The source of the package and its contents will be further investigated.”

After a hazmat team entered the building, the all-clear was given at about 9.40am, according to the New York Post.

The headquarters are directly across the street from US House office buildings. No injuries were reported.

More follows...

