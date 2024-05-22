RNC headquarters plunged into lockdown after ‘vials of blood’ sent to DC building

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington DC was placed on lockdown after a suspicious substance was found.

Two vials of blood were sent to the headquarters, US Capitol Police (USCP) told The Independent.

“At approximately 7.45am, the USCP responded to the 300 block of First Street, SE, for the report of a suspicious package,” a spokesperson said.

“The package was just cleared by our Hazardous Incident Response Division. It contained two vials of blood,” the spokesperson said shortly after 10am. “The source of the package and its contents will be further investigated.”

After a hazmat team entered the building, the all-clear was given at about 9.40am, according to the New York Post.

The headquarters are directly across the street from US House office buildings. No injuries were reported.

