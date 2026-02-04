Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Republican senator voices daring opposition from Trump admin over ICE facility

In a letter to Noem, Wicker stated, ‘While I support the enforcement of immigration law, I write to express my opposition to this acquisition and the proposed detention center’

A Republican senator has voiced strong opposition to plans by the Trump administration to establish a new Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention facility in Mississippi, citing concerns over local infrastructure and economic impact.

Sen. Roger Wicker informed Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem on Wednesday that he opposed the proposed acquisition of a warehouse in Byhalia, Mississippi, which the administration intends to convert into a federal immigration detention center.

In a letter to Noem, Wicker stated, "While I support the enforcement of immigration law, I write to express my opposition to this acquisition and the proposed detention center."

The facility, if opened, would reportedly house more than 8,500 detainees. Wicker highlighted that Byhalia lacks the necessary medical and human services infrastructure to support such a large population.

He also noted that the site is already designated for economic development, which would bring job creation and private investment opportunities to the area.

The senior Mississippi representative in the U.S. Senate argued that opening a detention center would hinder these economic growth prospects.

"Many of my constituents have voiced concerns regarding the public safety, medical capacity, and economic impacts this center would impose on their communities," Wicker added. "Proceeding with this acquisition without adequately addressing these issues disregards community input."

The Department of Homeland Security, which oversees federal immigration, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

As of last month, ICE held over 70,000 detainees across more than 200 facilities, with the Byhalia site aligning with President Donald Trump's objective to increase immigration detentions.

