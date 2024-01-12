GOP lawmaker called out for ‘misogynistic’ interview with female CNN host

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Republican lawmaker was called out for an interview with a CNN host that viewers branded misogynistic.

In a contentious interview with CNN’s Kate Bolduan, Kentucky Rep Thomas Massie mocked the female anchor and appeared to denigrate her intelligence.

Bolduan asked Mr Massie — who was recently the sole congressman to vote against a resolution that “reaffirms the State of Israel’s right to exist” — why he did so. After Bolduan began reading off the title of the resolution, Massie cut her off.

“Congratulations,” he said. “You’re able to read the name of the resolution.”

Bolduan visibly bristled and responded to the dig. “Ooh, Congressman — I don’t think you’re trying to question my intelligence, now are you?”

Yeah the white, southern, male misogyny and condescension might play in some places, but keep dishing it out so we can keep winning elections. pic.twitter.com/J0RFhV1Vyk — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) January 12, 2024 1 / 1 GOP rep slammed for 'misogynistic' interview with female CNN host GOP rep slammed for 'misogynistic' interview with female CNN host Thomas Massie makes a point in the House Rules Committee as Republicans advance a bill to disapprove of action by the District of Columbia Council on a local voting rights act and a criminal code revision, at the Capitol in Washington, in February 2023 Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved