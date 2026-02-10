Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

This Trump-backed candidate for an Alabama Senate seat has a new enemy: the modern gas can

Republican Congressman Barry Moore has taken aim at environmental regulations that restrict jerry can designs

Io Dodds in San Francisco
Video Player Placeholder
Here is how you can save on gas

Forget gas-burning stoves. The new front in the culture wars could be your portable gas cans.

That is judging by a legislative push by Alabama representative and avowed AR-15 fan Barry Moore, who last month received the coveted endorsement of Donald J. Trump in his run for the U.S. Senate.

His target is the modern portable petroleum canister, which generally has a special anti-spill nozzle and no air vents in order to comply with federal emissions regulations.

These newer, slower-pouring cans have long incensed small-government conservatives, and frustrated some ordinary users. But the issue got a new boost last July when the Trump administration declared that it would "Make Gas Cans Great Again by Improving Flow."

"For years, farmers, construction crews, small businesses, and homeowners have been forced to use government-mandated, slow-pour, spill-prone gas cans that break easily and make simple tasks harder," Moore wrote last month in a press release introducing his new 'Freedom to Fuel Act', which would exempt "portable fuel containers" from EPA regulations.

Senate Republicans have also proposed rolling back the EPA rules, calling vented gas cans ‘the most trustworthy, reliable tool that people in this country use every day’
Senate Republicans have also proposed rolling back the EPA rules, calling vented gas cans ‘the most trustworthy, reliable tool that people in this country use every day’ (Donald Gruener / iStock)

"The Freedom to Fuel Act is one more step toward eliminating outdated rules and bringing policy that makes the American people's lives easier back to Washington."

At issue is a 2007 decision by the EPA requiring manufacturers to limit the amount of extra gasoline that could leak from portable containers each day, either by spillage or by evaporation.

The reason, according to the non-profit outlet Inside Climate News, was simple: gas cans were a substantial source of toxic gas and pollutant emissions and reducing them would help protect Americans' health.

"Gasoline fuels are highly volatile and evaporate easily from containers that are not sealed or closed properly," the EPA wrote in a 2007 report [PDF].

"Although an individual gas can is a relatively modest emission source, the cumulative [toxic gas] emissions from an estimated population of 80 million gas cans are quite significant."

It estimated that gas cans were responsible for roughly 327,000 tons of hydrocarbon emissions, with a "substantial portion" due to owners leaving their gas cans open.

Some Republicans are also trying to repeal the Children's Gasoline Burn Prevention Act, passed in 2008, with bipartisan support in order to prevent children from dying or being injured by fires or fume inhalation caused by open gas cans.

Barry Moore has represented Alabama in the U.S. House of Representatives since 2021 and is now running for the Senate.

"Barry Moore is a good friend, fighter, and WINNER, and has my Complete and Total Endorsement to be the next United States Senator from Alabama — BARRY WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!" wrote Trump on Truth Social last month.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in