What the Republican candidates have said about January 6

The insurrection on January 6, 2021, has become yet another litmus test for Republican presidential candidates and how they respond to questions about the subject may provoke the ire of frontrunner Donald Trump, who’s now facing legal action over his role in the Capitol riot.

The former president was indicted on 1 August for his efforts to overturn the election. The indictment included four counts against Mr Trump and was based on a lot of information unearthed by the now-closed-down House Select Committee investigating the riot.

Announcing the charges against Mr Trump, Special Counsel Jack Smith said: “The attack on our nation’s Capitol on January 6, 2021, was an unprecedented assault on the seat of American democracy.

“It was fueled by lies, lies by the defendant targeted at obstructing a bedrock function of the US government – the nation’s process of collecting, counting and certifying the results of the presidential election,” he added.

The New York Times revealed on Friday that Mr Trump is planning on sitting down for an interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson instead of taking part in the debate in Milwaukee on 23 August.

This is a rundown of what the GOP presidential candidates have said about the January 6 insurrection:

Donald Trump

Donald Trump has been criminally charged over his actions leading up to the January 6 riot (AFP via Getty Images)

Mr Trump has used the riot to spread an alternative reality in which patriotic Americans fought against a massive fraud imposed on the public.

He has promised pardons for the rioters, claiming that they’re political prisoners persecuted for their beliefs and not for the violent rampage that ensued after Mr Trump’s speech on January 6. He has argued that the investigation into his actions is politically motivated. He has been going after President Joe Biden, Attorney General Merrick Garland, and he has repeatedly called Mr Smith “deranged”.

Mr Trump is clinging to the lie that the 2020 election was stolen even as he faces mounting legal problems stemming from his actions connected to those falsehoods both at the federal level and at the state level in Georgia.

Just months after the riot, in March 2021, he told The Washington Post that the rioters were a “loving crowd” and that what took place was “too bad”.

He claimed that the violent mob was “ushered in by the police… I mean, in all fairness – the Capitol Police were ushering people in. The Capitol Police were very friendly. You know, they were hugging and kissing”.

Also in 2021, he erroneously told Fox Business’s Maria Bartiromo that one million people had come to listen to him speak at the so-called “Stop the Steal” rally ahead of the riot.

“There was such love at that rally ... They felt the election was rigged. That’s why they were there. And they were peaceful people. These were great people. The crowd was unbelievable,” he claimed.

In October of that year, audio leaked to Axios of Mr Trump speaking to Jonathan Karl of ABC News.

Karl asked about Trump supporters chanting “Hang Mike Pence” at the rally, to which Mr Trump said it was “common sense” as his supporters genuinely believed that the election had been rigged.

Mike Pence

Mike Pence, who found himself at the centre of events during the riot, has pushed back at his former boss’s claim that he had the power to overturn the election result (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The former vice president has turned his role in preventing Mr Trump from overturning the election into a campaign talking point as he paints himself as a defender of the Constitution.

“President Trump was wrong on that day, and he’s still wrong in asserting that I had the right to overturn the election,” Mr Pence said on CNN last month.

He said Mr Trump’s words during the speech ahead of the riot were “reckless,” but he added that “I’m not yet convinced they were criminal”.

“My hope is that the judgment about the president’s actions on January 6 would be left to the American people,” he told NewsNation in July.

“Over the last two and half years, President Trump has continued to tell the American people things that just aren’t so,” he told Politico this month. “I had no right to overturn the election. I welcome the opportunity to set the record straight. And I’ll continue to.”

After Mr Trump’s federal indictment in relation to the riot, Mr Pence issued a statement saying that the legal filing “serves as an important reminder – Anyone who puts himself over the Constitution should never be president of the United States”.

“On January 6th, former President Trump demanded that I choose between him and the Constitution. I chose the Constitution, and I always will,” he added.

Ron DeSantis

Ron DeSantis has played down the events of January 6 (Getty Images)

The Florida governor said last month that the Capitol riot wasn’t an “insurrection,” instead calling it a “protest” which “ended up devolving, you know, in a way that was unfortunate, of course”.

Speaking on a podcast hosted by comedian Russell Brand, Mr DeSantis said that the notion that January 6 “was a plan to somehow overthrow the government of the United States is not true, and it’s something that the media had spun up”.

“If somebody is honestly doing an insurrection against the US government, then prove that that’s the case and I’ll be happy to accept it, but all you’re showing me is that there were a lot of protesters there and it ended up devolving, you know, in a way that were unfortunate, of course. But to say that they were seditionists is just wrong,” he said.

In January 2022, he said at a press conference that it was “an insult to people” to refer to it as an insurrection when “nobody has been charged with that”.

Six members of the far-right group the Oath Keepers and four members of the Proud Boys have been convicted of seditious conspiracy.

While campaigning in June in New Hampshire, Mr DeSantis said he “didn’t enjoy seeing” the events of January 6 but added that “we’ve got to go forward on this stuff. We cannot be looking backwards”.

In July, Mr DeSantis slammed Mr Trump’s actions on that day.

He said Mr Trump “should have come out more forcefully” against the riot, but the governor questioned if the former president’s actions rose to the level of a crime.

During a July press conference, Mr DeSantis said that “I think that we want to be in a situation where you don’t have one side just constantly trying to put the other side in jail. And that’s, unfortunately, what we’re seeing now”.

Vivek Ramaswamy

Vivek Ramaswamy has suggested the former president was guilty of bad judgement but not necessarily of a crime (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The tech entrepreneur appeared on Fox News last month saying that Mr Trump showed “bad judgement” but that that’s “not the same thing as a crime”.

“I would have made different judgments than Donald Trump made – that is why I’m running in this race for the presidency – the same race that he’s in. Because I would have made different and, I believe, better judgments for the country,” he said.

“But a bad judgment is not the same thing as a crime. And when we conflate the two, that sets a dangerous precedent for this country,” he added. “I don’t want to see us become some banana republic where the party in power uses police force to arrest its political opponents.”

Mr Ramaswamy wrote in one of his books that Mr Trump inaccurately claimed that the 2020 election was stolen and subsequently raised millions from his supporters.

Six days after the riot, Mr Ramaswamy tweeted: “What Trump did last week was wrong. Downright abhorrent. Plain and simple.”

Chris Christie

Chris Christie has vociferously denounced his former friend over his actions (EPA)

The former New Jersey Governor tweeted in July that Mr Trump’s “conduct on January 6th proves he doesn’t care about our country and our Constitution”.

On CNN earlier this month, he said that Mr Trump asked his supporters “to march up to Capitol Hill to stop what was going on up there. He said he would march with them, but … I knew that if Donald Trump had a risk of breaking a fingernail, he’s such a coward that he wouldn’t go up to Capitol Hill”.

“So he went back to the safety of the White House and sent those folks up there to do what they did, which was to create, many of them, violent conduct up on Capitol Hill,” he added.

About a year after the riot, in February 2022, Mr Christie appeared on ABC’s This Week, saying that “January 6 was a riot that was incited by Donald Trump in an effort to intimidate Mike Pence and the Congress”.

“He actually told the truth by accident. He wanted the election to be overturned,” Mr Christie said, adding that Mr Trump’s actions were beneath the dignity of the White House.

“I think everything that he was saying from election night forward incited people to that level of anger,” he previously told CNN.

Tim Scott

Tim Scott says he doesn’t believe Trump was responsible for what happened (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The South Carolina Senator told WMUR-TV in New Hampshire that he holds “the folks who broke into the Capitol with ill will in their hearts … responsible for their actions”.

But he added that “I don’t hold the former president, who didn’t show up at the Capitol, as responsible”.

“I do not believe the election was stolen,” Mr Scott said in July at a town hall event, according to NBC News. “There was cheating, but was the election stolen? There’s a difference. I think [in] every election there’s cheating.”

There’s evidence that there was fraud to such a degree that it affected the election.

Nikki Haley

Nikki Haley has said that January 6 was ‘a terrible day, and we don’t ever want that to happen again’ (Getty Images)

The former South Carolina governor and UN ambassador said “It was not a beautiful day, it was a terrible day, and we don’t ever want that to happen again,” during a town hall in Iowa in May.

“I don’t know enough about each individual [rioter] but that’s my rule – if you break the law, you pay the price,” she added, according to NBC.

Two days after the riot, she told the RNC that Mr Trump’s “actions since Election Day will be judged harshly by history”.

She later told Politico that Mr Trump “went down a path he shouldn’t have, and we shouldn’t have followed him, and we shouldn’t have listened to him. And we can’t let that ever happen again”.

Doug Burgum

Doug Burgum has sought to evade questions about what happened on January 6 (Getty Images)

Just after 4pm on January 6, 2021, the North Dakota governor tweeted: “We support the right to peacefully protest. The violence happening at our nation’s Capitol is reprehensible and does not represent American values, and needs to stop immediately.”

Since announcing his campaign for president, Mr Burgum has tried to dodge questions on the issue.

“I believe that Joe Biden won the election,” he said for the first time on the trail earlier this month during an appearance on ABC’s This Week.

“I believe that we have to move on to the future,” he added.

When pressed on the indictments against Mr Trump, Mr Burgum said, “Everybody’s innocent until proven guilty”.

“We should be talking about the energy, economy and national security,” he added.

He said that he believes there were “there were irregularities in terms of how the election went” despite there being no evidence of fraud at such a scale that it would have had an impact on the election.

“There’s an entire industry built around commenting on President Trump, and I’ll just leave it to the pundits,” he told ABC. “I mean, we’re in a position today where when we’re out talking to voters in Iowa and New Hampshire, they’re not asking about the indictments.”

Host George Stephanopoulos asked, “Do you have an opinion on the fact that President Trump tried to overturn the election as alleged in the indictment this week by special prosecutor Smith?”

“I’m not a lawyer. I’m an entrepreneur. I’m someone who leads and operates businesses. I care about the people of this country – and you’re asking me basically a legal question. We’re focused on the future,” Mr Burgum said.

He later added: “Every question we get is about the past and not the future. I’m running for the future of America. And we’re going to keep talking about that at every stop.”

Asa Hutchinson

Asa Hutchinson has said that Trump’s actions on January 6 ‘should disqualify him from ever being President again’ (AFP via Getty Images)

The former Arkansas governor has said that Mr Trump’s actions on January 6 “should disqualify him from ever being President again”.

“While Donald Trump would like the American people to believe that he is the victim in this situation, the truth is that the real victims of January 6th were our democracy, our rule of law, and those Capitol Police officers who worked valiantly to protect our Capitol,” he added last month, according to Spectrum. “Anyone who truly loves this country and is willing to put the country over themselves would suspend their campaign for President of the United States immediately.”

“I do not believe that Donald Trump should be the next president of the United States. I think he’s had his opportunity there. I think January 6 really disqualifies him for the future. And so, we move beyond that. And that’s what I want to be focused on,” he told ABC’s This Week in January.

Will Hurd

Will Hurd has called Trump a ‘threat’ to US democracy (AFP via Getty Images)

The former Texas congressman tweeted during the riot, at 3.10pm ET on January 6, 2021: “This isn’t a peaceful protest. This is an attack on our democracy and domestic terrorism to try to stop certifying elections. This should be treated as a coup led by a president that will not be peacefully removed from power.”

He told NPR last month that he would have voted for Mr Trump to be impeached for the riot.

“Yes, because the very specific thing of the phone call to the Georgia secretary of state — asking the Georgia secretary of state to knowingly violate the law,” he said. “And then when you look at some of the evidence he January 6th committee produced. So to me, that meets the requirement of a violation of the law.”

“Donald Trump is a threat to national security. Period. Full stop. And guess who loves all this drama? Guess who loves all this back and forth? Our adversaries. They’re laughing that we’re having to potentially have another indictment. They’re laughing that Donald Trump has tons of baggage,” the former CIA undercover agent added. “So, yes, he absolutely is [a threat to US democracy]. But the best way to be done with Donald Trump once and for all is to beat him in the primary.”

Perry Johnson

Republican presidential candidate Perry Johnson has called for Trump to be pardoned (AP)

Like Mr Ramaswamy, the businessman, entrepreneur, and self-funder has argued that Mr Trump should be pardoned.

He said on social media that Mr Biden should pardon Mr Trump and that he would do so if he’s elected.

“We must turn the page of American history and focus on important issues like ending this debt crisis, finally building the wall, and resolving the war in Ukraine,” Mr Johnson tweeted in June.

Francis Suarez

Republican candidate for President, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez speaks with reporters following a tour of the Blue Seal mill, during a campaign stop in Bow, New Hampshire, USA, 16 August 2023 (EPA)

The Miami mayor has said that he too would be open to pardoning Mr Trump.

“Certainly if I became president, one thing I would look at as president is using the pardon power to heal the country,” he told MSNBC in June. “And that by the way doesn’t go for one party, it goes for both parties.”

He also told CNN in January last year that he didn’t think there was a need for a specific police force to investigate election fraud as suggested by Mr DeSantis.

“I don’t see this as a major problem in our state or in our city, frankly,” he said.