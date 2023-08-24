Biden cheered for damning three word tweet on Republican debate: ‘What she said’

Democrats and Joe Biden’s supporters in particular cheered on as Republicans onstage at the first 2023 primary debate tore into each other in front of the cameras.

The president himself joined in with a clever edit of a response from former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, who ripped apart several of her present rivals, as well as frontrunner Donald Trump, for their votes for legislation that resulted in debt increases while they were in office.

“What she said,” the president added in a caption.

While Mr Biden’s performance as president was certainly a target on Wednesday evening, attacking the current president almost seemed like an afterthought at times as the candidates seemed more eager to stand out with withering attacks or comebacks against each other.

Ms Haley at one moment was also cheered for a stern rebuke of Vivek Ramaswamy over his stance on Ukraine; others ganged up on the newcomer as well, deriding his lack of experience in governance.

Her jab aimed at Mr Trump highlighted by the incumbent president was also one of the few moments when a contender targeted the GOP frontrunner, with the exception of one segment focused solely on Mr Trump and the charges against him that drew others into the fray, like Asa Hutchinson and even, to a slight degree, Ron DeSantis.

Mr Biden has been ramping up his own campaign efforts as the GOP primary has gotten underway, and according to Reuters is planning a major ad blitz coinciding with tonight’s debate in Wisconsin.