An Indiana town council candidate died on Tuesday shortly after greeting voters outside of a polling station.

David “Red” Worrall, a former member of the Clarksville Town Council, was seeking re-election in District 3 of the southern Indiana town as a Republican.

Just hours before election results came in, the Town of Clarksville announced his death.

“It is with heavy hearts that we extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of David “Red” Worrall, who passed away earlier this afternoon,” the town wrote on Facebook.

The 59-year-old man was known for his local activism, having volunteered for the local community festival ClarkFEST and helped fundraise for local charities and organisations, according to the Louisville Courier Journal

“David’s dedication to our community was truly commendable,” the town of Clarksville wrote adding that they would always remember Worrall’s “unwavering desire to create positive change in our town.”

It is unclear what Worrall’s exact cause of death is but according to reports, he collapsed at the polling station and later died at the hospital.

More follows…