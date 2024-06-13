Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Senate Republicans are targeting diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs with the federal government through a new bill that seeks to remove and prohibit any agency from funding programs, offices or leaders related to DEI — including in higher education.

On Thursday, far-right Ohio Senator JD Vance introduced the “Dismantle DEI Act of 2024,” legislation that targets DEI programs which he asserts is a “destructive ideology that breeds hatred and racial division.”

A section of the bill explicitly prohibits colleges and universities from receiving federal funding if they maintain offices, officers or training courses related to DEI and accessibility.

Proponents of affirmative action hold signs during a protest at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on July 1, 2023. ( AFP via Getty Images )

The bill specifies higher education institutions cannot “develop, implement, distribute, publish or purchase a course or substantially similar course” related to critical race theory, sexual orientation, gender theory, sexual identity, intersectionality and more.

“It has no place in our federal government or anywhere else in our society,” Vance said in a press release.

He added: “Americans’ tax dollars should not be co-opted to spread this radical and divisive ideology — this bill would ensure they are not.”

It is the latest move among conservatives to remove DEI programs that they have argued are discriminatory and promote liberal ideology. Last year, the Supreme Court overturned affirmative action in higher education institutions in a case brought by a conservative legal group.

DEI programs, which have been around since the 1960s, are meant to promote equal opportunity and fair treatment for all people in companies, schools and organizations. Oftentimes, that includes adopting an office dedicated to educating and promoting diversity through training programs.

But over the last few years, right-wing individuals have attacked DEI initiatives as liberal indoctrination or “reverse racism.” At least 20 states have attempted to limit DEI in schools or workplaces. Those attempts have become law in Idaho, Florida, Texas and Indiana.

Now, Vance, joined by 20 other members of Congress, is seeking to eradicate DEI initiatives from the federal government as a whole by revoking all executive orders related to diversity, removing all offices or officers dedicated to DEI and clawing back all funding to DEI programs.

It’s unlikely the bill will successfully pass the Senate given Democrats have the majority. Even if it did, President Joe Biden would most certainly veto it.