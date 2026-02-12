Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Carrie Prejean Boller, a former Miss California, was removed from President Donald Trump’s Religious Liberty Commission this week after fiercely defending right-wing personality Candace Owens against antisemitism allegations.

During the commission’s hearing Monday, Prejean Boller, a model and beauty pageant contestant turned conservative influencer, clashed with other members while defending Owens, who has platformed antisemitic conspiracy theories and statements.

“I listen to her daily, and I haven’t heard one thing out of her mouth that I would say is antisemitic,” Prejean Boller said.

She spent several minutes arguing with Seth Dillon, the CEO of the conservative satirical news site The Babylon Bee, over his definition of antisemitism, personal experience with Jewish hate and claims that Owens was an antisemite.

Prejean Boller said criticisms of Israel and Jewish people were a form of anti-Zionism, not antisemitism, but Dillon said context mattered and that some people “try to conceal their antisemitism under the guise of merely criticizing Israel.”

open image in gallery Carrie Prejean Boller argued with members during the Religious Liberty Commission on whether anti-Zionism was antisemitic ( Department of Justice )

Owens has insisted she does not hate Jewish people, but has platformed conspiracy theories about Jewish people replacing Christians, insinuated “Jews are controlling the media” and suggested that criticizing Israel could get her killed .

Wednesday, the chairman of the commission, Lt. Gov. of Texas Dan Patrick, said he had removed Prejean Boller for hijacking the hearing to share her personal agenda.

“No member of the Commission has the right to hijack a hearing for their own personal and political agenda on any issue. This is clearly, without question, what happened Monday in our hearing on antisemitism in America. This was my decision,” Patrick said.

Prejean Boller disputed her removal, claiming only Trump had the power to do so.

open image in gallery Candace Owens has platformed conspiracy theories about Jewish people but has insisted she is not an antisemite ( Candace Owens )

“You are speaking without authority, and it is clear your actions reflect a Zionist political agenda, not the President’s, not the U.S. Constitution’s, and not the purpose of this Commission,” Prejan Boller said in response to Patrick.

The Independent has asked the White House for clarification on Prejean Boller’s status.

The Justice Department’s website, featuring members of the Religious Liberty Commission, still included Prejean Boller’s name as of Thursday afternoon.

Trump’s Religious Liberty Commission was established last May to identify threats to domestic religious freedom and recommend ways to secure religious liberty.

open image in gallery Trump has directed his administration to hold colleges and universities accountable after Jewish students reported antisemitism during pro-Palestinian protests ( EPA )

However, the commission has been subject to controversy due to its lack of diversity. While various members of the Commission represent Protestant, Catholic and Jewish faiths, there is only one Muslim person and no Sikh members. The group Interfaith Alliances has filed a lawsuit against the commission.

The Trump administration has said that cracking down on antisemitism is a priority, in the wake of mass pro-Palestinian protests at colleges and universities in 2024 in response to Israel’s offensive in Gaza.

However, Republicans have become increasingly split over the definition of antisemitism, especially when it comes to criticisms of Israel.

Last year, former Fox News host and conservative figure Tucker Carlson faced criticism for what many perceived as a softball interview with white supremacist Nick Fuentes on his podcast.

While many condemned Carlson for the move, some conservative figures, including Kevin Roberts, head of The Heritage Foundation, the group responsible for Project 2025, backed the broadcaster. Roberts later apologized for doing so amid pushback from other members.