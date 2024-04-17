Stepson of former ‘Real Housewives’ star arrested on January 6 charges

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The stepson of a former cast member of the Real Housewives of New Jersey has been arrested in connection with the 6 January 2021 Capitol riot, according to court filings.

Tyler Campanella, stepson of Sigalit “Siggy” Flicker, was arrested in New York on Wednesday. He faces five misdemeanour charges based on his actions on the day supporters of Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol.

Flicker had posted photos of the events of January 6 on her Instagram account that appeared to show both the inside and outside of the Capitol during the attack on Congress.

The caption read: “I love patriots so much. Stay safe Tyler. We love you,” along with the hashtag “StopTheSteal” and several emojis.

According to an affidavit, the post has been removed but investigators confirmed that Flicker was the account’s owner.

Phone records indicate that Mr Campanella’s phone was inside the Capitol on January 6 and is associated with Bayside Chrysler, where he is listed as a sales manager.

Flicker is a supporter of Donald Trump and as recently as last month, encountered him at Mar-a-Lago.

The FBI reviewed open-source videos, as well as pictures and footage available on social media, and observed Mr Campanella inside the Capitol at the height of the riot.

Investigators spoke with a witness who had known him for six years before January 6 and who identified him from images from January 6.

Mr Campanella can be seen wearing a blue baseball hat with “Trump 2020” on the front and a red scarf that at times he uses to cover his nose and mouth.

The same witness said that they understood that he had deleted all pictures and posts he took on the day from social media.

A review of CCTV footage shows Mr Campanella entering the Capitol at 2.17pm through the Senate Wing doors. He can also be seen sitting at the base of a statue in the Capitol Crypt, walking thought the Rotunda and the Senate Gallery, and then leaving through the Rotunda doors at 2.52pm.

More follows…