Rand Paul performs Heimlich maneuver on Senator Joni Ernst during lunch
‘Can’t help but choke on the woke policies Dems are forcing down our throats,’ Sen Joni Ernst writes after incident
Sen. Joni Ernst speaks to reporters in 2020.
Sen Rand Paul of Kentucky reportedly performed the Heimlich maneuver on fellow Republican Sen Joni Ernst of Iowa after she began choking at a US Senate lunch.
The report first emerged after Politico’s Burgess Everett posted on X about the incident. Fellow senators told Politico that Ms Ernst was OK following the incident.
Ms Ernst replied to the tweet less than an hour later, thanking Mr Paul and appearing to confirm the report.
“Can’t help but choke on the woke policies Dems are forcing down our throats,” she wrote.
Ms Ernst’s office directed The Independent to her post on X when asked for comment. Mr Paul’s office did not immediately reply to The Independent’s request for comment.
