Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Rand Paul performs Heimlich maneuver on Senator Joni Ernst during lunch

‘Can’t help but choke on the woke policies Dems are forcing down our throats,’ Sen Joni Ernst writes after incident

Katie Hawkinson
Thursday 30 November 2023 15:05
Comments
Powered By Pixels
Close

Sen. Joni Ernst speaks to reporters in 2020.

Sen Rand Paul of Kentucky reportedly performed the Heimlich maneuver on fellow Republican Sen Joni Ernst of Iowa after she began choking at a US Senate lunch.

The report first emerged after Politico’s Burgess Everett posted on X about the incident. Fellow senators told Politico that Ms Ernst was OK following the incident.

Ms Ernst replied to the tweet less than an hour later, thanking Mr Paul and appearing to confirm the report.

“Can’t help but choke on the woke policies Dems are forcing down our throats,” she wrote.

Ms Ernst’s office directed The Independent to her post on X when asked for comment. Mr Paul’s office did not immediately reply to The Independent’s request for comment.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in