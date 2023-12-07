Vivek Ramaswamy booed at GOP debate after calling Nikki Haley ‘fascist’

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy generated a round of boos at the fourth Republican primary debate on Wednesday when he accused former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley of being a “fascist” for her views on social media.

“We’re marching toward fascism under Biden,” Mr Ramaswamy said. “The only person more fascist than the Biden regime now is Nikki Haley.”

The GOP candidate’s insult was in regards to comments Ms Haley made in November to voters during a telephone town hall that she wanted to make sure “every person on social media is verified.”

She later walked back the proposal, telling CNBC that “life would be more civil” without anonymous accounts, but the verification rules should only apply to people from nations with hostile relationships with the US.

“I don’t mind anonymous American people having free speech,” she said. “What I don’t like is anonymous Russians and Chinese and Iranians having free speech.”

The debate stage attacks from Mr Ramaswamy weren’t limited to Ms Haley’s views on social media.

Nikki Haley faced criticism for ties to corporate world during GOP debate (Getty Images)

The entrepreneur, whose worth nearly a billion dollars himself, also lashed out at the former UN ambassador for her finances, accusing her of being “corrupt” for earning money via corporate speeches and serving on company boards.

When Ms Haley left the UN in 2018, she had less than $100,000 in her bank accounts, according to Forbes.

In a resignation letter to Mr Trump, she explained how she felt that “returning from government to the private sector is not a step down but a step up.”

Since leaving office, Ms Haley has made an estimated $8m fortune, according to the magazine.

That’s thanks to speeches for large companies like Barclays bank, as well as selling memoirs, offering consultant services, and serving on the corporate boards of companies like aerospace giant Boeing.

On the debate stage, Ms Haley said her finances represented the public service of her and her husband, a member of the South Carolina Army National Guard, who is currently deployed in Africa.

“We weren’t bankrupt when I left the UN,” Ms Haley said. “We’re people of service...It may be bankuot to him. but it certainly wans’t bankrupt to us.”

On the subject of her time at Boeing, Ms Haley said she resigned from the company after it sought emergency Covid funding, and accused fellow candidates of being “jealous” corporate leaders were supporting her campaign.