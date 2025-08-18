Putin gives Alaskan man new motorcycle during Trump summit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An Anchorage man has reportedly received a new motorcycle as a personal gift from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The gesture occurred during last week's summit between Putin and President Donald Trump in the Alaskan city, according to a report by Russian state television.

Mark Warren was handed the keys to his new Ural motorcycle by Andrei Ledenev, an employee of the Russian embassy, in the car park of the Anchorage hotel where the Russian delegation was staying.

Ledenev told Warren: "I have to say that this is a personal gift from the President of the Russian Federation."

Warren, who has white hair and spectacles, was seen immediately taking his new motorbike for a spin, according to the Russian channel.

He was unable to be reached for comment.

open image in gallery Mark Warren astride his new Ural motorcycle ( Handout )

"It's night and day," Warren told Russian state media.

"I like my old one, but this one is obviously much better.

"I'm speechless, it's amazing. Thank you very much."

The unexpected gift by the Russian leader came after reporters with Russian state television Channel 1 met Warren by chance on the streets of Anchorage ahead of the summit.

The reporters stopped to admire Warren's bike, which is manufactured by Ural, whose original factory was founded in 1941 in what was then Soviet Russia.

open image in gallery Putin and Trump shake hands at the summit in Alaska ( AFP/Getty )

Warren told a reporter, Valentin Bogdanov, that he struggled to obtain spare parts for the bike, including a new starter, because the manufacturing plant is "located in Ukraine."

"So for you, if they resolve this conflict here in Alaska, I mean Putin and Trump, it will be good?" Bogdanov asked Warren.

"Yes, it will be good," the Alaskan replied.

Ural, which is headquartered in Washington State, said that all of its motorcycles are assembled in Kazakhstan. The company pulled all its production out of Russia after the start of the full-scale war in Ukraine.

Ural did not immediately reply to a request for comment outside working hours in the U.S.