Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Putin claims jailed US journalist Evan Gershkovich was caught ‘red-handed’ receiving secrets

Russian leader repeatedly insists Wall Street Journal reporter received classified information

John Bowden
Washington DC
Friday 09 February 2024 00:21
Comments
<p>Evan Gershkovich is escorted by police from his detention centre in Russia </p>

Evan Gershkovich is escorted by police from his detention centre in Russia

(AP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin denied that jailed American journalist Evan Gershkovich was innocent of the espionage charges for which he remains imprisoned during a rare interview with right-wing commentator Tucker Carlson.

In the conversation, which was published in full on Thursday, Mr Putin insisted that Mr Gershkovich had obtained classified information from one of his sources in a clandestine manner, and had been caught “red-handed” upon receiving the information. The Wall Street Journal and US news outlets have strongly denied any wrongdoing by Mr Gershkovich and protested that his activities fell strictly under the umbrella of legitimate journalism.

“He was receiving classified confidential information, and he was doing it covertly,” the Russian president told Carlson.

Mr Putin added: “He was caught red handed when he was receiving this information.”

The Russian leader also charged that Mr Gershkovich was “working for the US special services” and was “essentially controlled by the US authorities”, an accusation that is likely to be strenuously denied by the Journal as it would compromise the integrity of any journalist to be surreptitiously working for the US government.

Mr Gershkovich has remained imprisoned in Russia for nearly one year; his trial has not yet taken place. Mr Putin’s words, however, suggest that the outcome of the reporter’s court proceedings may already be decided.

The US government has maintained that Mr Gershkovich was not working as a spy and considers him wrongfully detained on politicised charges.

More follows...

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in