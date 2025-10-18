Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As the chants of “No Kings” echoed through downtown Miami on Saturday, former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio was livestreaming from the middle of the crowd.

Miami’s second “No Kings” protest drew an estimated 4,000 attendees, according to organizers.

Among them was Tarrio, who was sentenced to 22 years in prison for his role in the January 6 Capitol attack before he was pardoned by Donald Trump on his first day in office. Tarrio also attended counter protests at first “No Kings” demonstrations in June.

Organizers repeatedly warned demonstrators not to engage, The Miami Herald reported.

“Walk away from the agitator,” they said through megaphones. “Please do not engage with any outside agitators.”

Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio, pictured at a rally organized by the Proud Boys in Portland, Oregon, showed up in Miami at a ‘No Kings’ rally October 18

Tarrio, who lives in Miami, smiled into his camera and said: “I support all these people, especially her with the bullhorn.”

Tarrio was among four members of the far-right gang convicted of seditious conspiracy and other crimes for their role in the Capitol attack, fueled by Trump’s ongoing false claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him.

Tarrio was not in Washington, D.C., on January 6, 2021, but prosecutors argued that he helped organize members of the group, which breached barricades and broke windows into the halls of Congress,and then bragged about their actions on social media and in group chat messages that were later shared with jurors.

Broward Proud Boys member Barry Ramey joined Tarrio as they livestreamed their way through the crowd Saturday.

“These protesters are 100 percent expressing the same rights as during January 6,” Ramey said.

At one point, Tarrio confronted a protester who questioned his presence.

“You don’t believe in free speech?” he said. “Welcome to free speech!”

As Tarrio and Ramey continued through the crowd, some attendees shouted “pedophile defender,” “loser,” and “fascist.”

Tarrio lit a cigarette as two Miami police officers approached.

Miami Police Sergeant K. Williams reportedly exclaimed “very peaceful crowd” as he escorted Tarrio and Ramey out of the area.

Tarrio, who led the far-right group from 2018 to 2021, received the longest prison sentence among any convicted Capitol rioter.

But Tarrio was among more than 1,500 other defendants charged in connection with the attack who received pardons and commutations from Trump on his first day in office.

More than 7 million people participated in demonstrations against the Trump administration Saturday, with more than 2,000 cities and towns across the country joining a second round of “No Kings” rallies after massive protests in June.