Harris campaign calls BS after Trump team touts ‘demise’ of Project 2025

Kamala Harris’s campaign warned Democrats not to be fooled by statements from the Trump campaign on Tuesday after the director of the Heritage Foundation’s “Project 2025” policy effort announced that he would step down.

While two top advisers to the former president claimed victory in a statement which blustered about the fates of any Republican who falsely claimed to speak for Donald Trump, the Harris campaign and even the Heritage Foundation said that the bulk of Project 2025’s work would continue.

Begun by the Heritage Foundation in concert with countless other conservative groups, Project 2025 is a wide-ranging blueprint for instituting major right-wing policy platforms and radically reshaping the federal government to fit a conservative vision. It calls for the removal of whole agencies, major reductions to the federal workforce, and other changes including the erosion of the Justice Department’s political independence from the White House.

On Tuesday, the project’s director at Heritage, Paul Dans, was reported to be stepping down under immense pressure from the Trump campaign.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow...