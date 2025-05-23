Belgium’s future queen caught up in Trump’s Harvard foreign student ban

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Princess Elisabeth of Belgium, heir to the Belgian throne, faces uncertainty over her studies at Harvard University following a ban on international students imposed by the Trump administration.

The 23-year-old princess, who recently completed her first year at the prestigious institution, is now among the numerous foreign students whose academic future hangs in the balance.

The ban, announced on Thursday, revokes Harvard's ability to enroll international students and compels current foreign students to transfer or risk losing their legal status in the US. This measure raises concerns not only for Princess Elisabeth's education but also for the countless other international students who contribute to the vibrant academic environment at Harvard.

The Trump administration's decision comes after previous warnings to the university regarding its federal funding.

The administration demanded compliance with a series of presidential directives, including the elimination of diversity programs, cooperation with immigration enforcement, suppression of pro-Palestine demonstrations, and submission to a "viewpoint diversity" audit.

The ban on international students appears to be the latest escalation in this ongoing conflict between the administration and the university.

open image in gallery Belgium's Royal Family, from left, Princess Eleonore, Prince Gabriel, Belgium's Queen Mathilde, Belgium's King Philippe, Crown Princess Elisabeth and Prince Emmanuel attend a religious service at the St. Gudula cathedral in Brussels, Wednesday, July 21, 2021. Belgium celebrates its National Day on Wednesday in a scaled down version due to coronavirus, COVID-19 measures. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys) ( Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

"Princess Elisabeth has just completed her first year. The impact of (the Trump administration's) decision will only become clearer in the coming days/weeks. We are currently investigating the situation," the Belgian Royal Palace's spokesperson Lore Vandoorne said.

"We are analyzing this at the moment and will let things settle. A lot can still happen in the coming days and weeks," the Palace's communication director, Xavier Baert, added.

Elisabeth is studying Public Policy at Harvard, a two-year master's degree program that according to the university's website broadens students' perspectives and sharpens their skills for "successful career in public service".

The princess is heir to the Belgian throne, as the eldest of four children born to King Philippe and Queen Mathilde. Before attending Harvard, she earned a degree in history and politics from the UK's Oxford University.

open image in gallery A view of the Business School campus of Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., April 15, 2025 ( REUTERS )

The Department of Homeland Security claims Harvard “has created an unsafe campus environment by permitting anti-American, pro-terrorist agitators to harass and physically assault individuals, including many Jewish students, and otherwise obstruct its once-venerable learning environment.”

Roughly 6,800 international students attended Harvard this year, making up more than a quarter of the university’s student body.

A spokesman for the university called the move “unlawful.”

“We are fully committed to maintaining Harvard’s ability to host our international students and scholars, who hail from more than 140 countries and enrich the university — and this nation — immeasurably,” according to a statement from media relations director Jason Newton. “We are working quickly to provide guidance and support to members of our community. This retaliatory action threatens serious harm to the Harvard community and our country, and undermines Harvard’s academic and research mission.”