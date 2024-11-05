Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

With just days to go until Americans cast their votes in the US election, Vice President Kamala Harris and Donald Trump remain locked in a virtual dead heat for the presidency.

Early voting has seen more than 55 million ballots cast, yet the latest polling averages show only a slim edge for Harris nationwide.

Both candidates are focused on key swing states, where razor-thin margins could tip the electoral college in either direction. Recent polls indicate Harris is slightly ahead in Michigan and Wisconsin, but Pennsylvania remains in a deadlock, making it a prime battleground.

Ahead of the polls closing, we’re asking you: Who do you think will win the election?

Can Kamala Harris break barriers as the first female president of the United States? Or will we see the unprecedented return of Donald Trump to the White House, even after his conviction for campaign finance fraud?

Where do you think the election will be won and lost? Do you think Harris will gain a decisive edge in swing states, or will Trump capitalise on his base’s turnout?

Share your predictions in the comments below— we will highlight the most thoughtful insights.

