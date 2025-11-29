Miscarriages, infections, neglect: The pregnant women detained by ICE

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Alicia reported for her scheduled check-in with Immigration and Customs Enforcement in April, a process she had completed many times as an immigrant living in Louisiana for nearly a decade. This time, she was abruptly taken into federal custody.

ICE transported her to the South Louisiana ICE Processing Center in Basile, where agents conducted a health screening that revealed she was pregnant. Despite an ICE directive generally prohibiting the detention of pregnant women, Alicia was held there for three months.

At the facility, away from her two kids — a teenager and a child under 5 — she was given small portions of “substandard” food that left her hungry. She also underwent a medical examination that she did not consent to, and suffered a miscarriage, civil rights groups said in a letter to ICE last month.

The groups demanded that ICE conduct a review to identify and release all pregnant women in its custody. The Independent has asked ICE and the Department of Homeland Security, which oversees ICE, for comment.

Alicia is one of more than a dozen pregnant and postpartum women who reported being put in restraints, receiving inadequate nutrition, and suffering “medical neglect” at the hands of ICE agents at the Basile facility, and another detention center in Lumpkin, Georgia, according to the letter.

open image in gallery Federal agents detain a nine-month pregnant woman after exiting a hearing at immigration court in New York City. An unknown number of pregnant and nursing women have been detained this year, despite ICE’s own directive generally prohibiting putting them in custody, a letter from civil rights groups says ( Pacific Press/LightRocket/Getty )

“There's really no circumstance where detention is the appropriate setting for someone who's pregnant,” Sarah Decker, a senior staff attorney at RFK Human Rights, a nonprofit advocacy organization, told The Independent. Decker spoke to Alicia, who is only identified by a pseudonym, while she was in detention.

About a month after she was detained, Alicia began experiencing severe abdominal pain, vaginal discharge, cramping, and bleeding. She was taken to a nearby emergency room in shackles. There, she underwent an invasive medical procedure, without her consent, according to the letter. After the procedure, medical personnel told Alicia, only in English rather than her native Spanish, that she had suffered a miscarriage.

“For her, that was very traumatizing, because she wasn't able to understand why she had the miscarriage, what they did to her,” Decker said. National detention standards require ICE to provide language assistance for detainees with limited English proficiency.

After six hours at the hospital, she was returned to the Basile facility, where officials told Alicia that she would be deported to her country of origin, which her lawyer has not revealed to protect her identity. Although it’s not clear why facility officials made this remark, Alicia interpreted the comment as retaliatory, to silence her after her complaints about medical neglect and abuse, her lawyer said.

In fact, she remained at the facility for two more months. Unrelenting symptoms - bleeding, swelling, foul-smelling vaginal discharge and excruciating pain — persisted. The pain became so severe that she struggled to sleep.

When Decker and her team spoke to Alicia in June, “she could barely have a conversation with us, because she was in so much pain and she was crying so much,” the attorney said. Alicia placed numerous sick call requests with medical personnel at the facility, but they went unanswered, according to the letter.

It wasn’t until Alicia was deported in July that she was able to obtain antibiotics to treat the vaginal infection she’d developed from the miscarriage that had gone untreated while in ICE custody.

Alicia’s story is a harrowing example of why only limited exceptions for detaining pregnant women exist - if they are a national security concern, or pose an imminent risk of death, violence, or physical harm to someone, according to a 2021 ICE policy.

But even under those exceptions, the agency is required to monitor detained pregnant women to ensure appropriate care.

open image in gallery A mother hugs her child at a detention court in New York City. The Trump administration has made it more difficult to track children who are separated from their parents who have been placed in ICE custody. ( Getty )

And yet, under the second Trump administration, pregnant women have been repeatedly detained. The exact number of pregnant women in immigration custody is not immediately clear, and The Independent has requested that figure from ICE.

DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin told The Independent on November 6 that pregnant women make up “0.133 percent of all illegal aliens in custody.”

“Pregnant women in custody are also subject to elevated oversight,” she said. “The ACLU’s letter includes anonymous, unsubstantiated, and unverifiable claims. Pregnant women receive regular prenatal visits, mental health services, nutritional support, and accommodations aligned with community standards of care.”

Data, available from a patchwork of media, lawsuits and Congressional reports, suggests dozens of pregnant, postpartum and nursing women have been detained so far this year.

ICE facilities have become a “black box,” Zain Lakhani, director of migrant rights and justice at the Women’s Refugee Commission, told The Independent.

The commission launched its Detention Pregnancy Tracker to build a record of the treatment of pregnant women in ICE custody by piecing together information from lawyers, health care providers, and labor organizers.

From 2019 through 2024, Congress required DHS to provide semiannual reports on the pregnant, postpartum or nursing women in ICE custody, including “detailed justification” as to their detention. But Congress did not renew that requirement in 2025.

open image in gallery The exterior of the South Louisiana ICE Processing Center in Basile, Louisiana, where Alicia was given her health screening. Pregnant women held at the facility have reported ‘dreaming’ about eating meat, with some claiming they’ve gone weeks without being fed any protein, an attorney said ( AP )

Washington Democratic Senator Patty Murray, and 28 Senate colleagues, wrote Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem in September requesting information about how many pregnant women have been detained.

Noem has not responded to the letter as of November 25, a spokesperson for Murray confirmed to The Independent.

The senator told The Independent that she’s fighting for “stronger oversight and humane treatment” of pregnant women in ICE detention.

“The Trump administration’s approach to immigration is cruelty for cruelty’s sake—they have been downright gleeful about breaking the law and using overwhelming force against law-abiding immigrants for no reason,” the Washington Democrat said.

Doctors and health agencies recommend certain dietary guidelines during pregnancy, typically advising women to consume at least an extra 300 calories a day. Alicia said the portions were small, even for her alone, and the food wasn’t always edible, according to the civil rights group letter.

Some pregnant women reported only being fed a tiny frozen burrito for the entire day, while others said their food was moldy or covered in insects, Lakhani said.

Others reported staples served at ICE facilities included less than a handful of beans, half a piece of white bread, a handful of “soggy” green beans, and a “mystery ground meat,” according to Decker. And it’s reportedly not uncommon to go long periods without any meat, particularly at the Basile facility.

“We've had women tell us that they dream of eating meat because they've gone weeks without any protein source,” the attorney said.

A 2024 ICE directive specifically requires those who are pregnant be given “regular access” to meals, snacks, milk, and juice.

However, the problem of pregnant detainees going hungry appears to be widespread, far beyond the Basile and Lumpkin centers. At an ICE facility in Broadview, Illinois, pregnant detainees were “not provided with regular access to meals, nor additional snacks, milk, juice, or any of the extra nutrition recommended for pregnant people,” lawyers said in a legal filing regarding the center’s unhygienic, overcrowding conditions.

At the Basile facility, Alicia similarly complained about the freezing temperatures and unsanitary conditions, Decker said. Federal judges have ordered several ICE facilities to improve conditions after disturbing reports.

Other detainees have reported instances of medical neglect, similar to Alicia’s experience. One man, held at the Broadview facility, reported seeing a detained pregnant woman asking ICE officers for medication and being denied it, he said.

open image in gallery Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem tours ‘Camp 57,’ a new ICE facility at a notorious maximum security prison in Louisiana. Judges have ordered ICE facilities across the country to improve their conditions after receiving reports of unsanitary, overcrowded conditions ( POOL/AFP via Getty Images )

“She asked the ICE officers for medication that she needed, but they would not provide her with any medication,” he said in declaration that is part of the lawsuit around the “crisis conditions” at the facility.

Beyond the harsh conditions, family separation is inherently interwoven with the detention of pregnant and postpartum women. Lakhani said women, who already have children, have expressed “grievous levels of stress and distress around being separated.”

In July, ICE issued a new version of a 2022 directive concerning the detention of parents of minor children. The new directive weakened ICE’s obligations, making it more difficult for parents facing deportation to make arrangements for their children.

The 2022 directive stated that ICE “must afford” parents an opportunity to consult with a lawyer to decide next steps for their minor children, like who would care for them, before being removed from the U.S. The 2025 version states that ICE “should, to the extent practicable” give detained parents those opportunities.

Lakhani expressed concern over the lack of long-term tracking of children after parents get swept up by ICE, especially in the confusion of mass arrests.

“There isn't that attention to detail to ensure that if you're arresting a parent, you know that they're going to be able to stay in touch with their child, that they're going to be able to be reunified with a child,” Lakhani said.

For Alicia, being separated from her children “caused her extreme psychological distress,” Decker said. “That alone is enough to cause serious complications with a pregnancy, if someone is going through something like that.”

To this day, she remains separated from her children.