Appeals court to allow Trump to send in National Guard to Portland

A divided three-judge panel on the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in favor of the administration, claiming Trump “lawfully exercised his statutory authority” when he attempted to deploy the Guard to the city amid protests.
This is a breaking news story, more follows…
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments