Appeals court to allow Trump to send in National Guard to Portland

Trump has attempted to send out-of-state National Guard troops into cities to quell protests and protect federal law enforcement

Ariana Baio
Monday 20 October 2025 15:43 EDT
White House attempts to defend calling National Guard to Portland despite disagreement from federal judge

President Donald Trump may deploy the Oregon National Guard into Portland, despite objections by local officials, a federal appeals court said Monday.

A divided three-judge panel on the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in favor of the administration, claiming Trump “lawfully exercised his statutory authority” when he attempted to deploy the Guard to the city amid protests.

This is a breaking news story, more follows…

