CNN data analyst Harry Enten warned on Monday that Donald Trump’s approval ratings may not have a floor as the president’s support among voters craters out and even his own MAGA base seems to be losing steam.

His warning came as the White House marked President’s Day on Monday with the lowest approval ratings of his second term in four separate polls tracking the numbers.

According to Enten, the president’s political brand is entering the 2026 campaign season at its weakest point in years — just as Republicans are leaning on it with the hopes of protecting twin majorities in the House and Senate. Enten pointed out that Trump is nearly 20 points underwater with Quinnipiac University’s tracking poll and even further in trouble, according to three other surveys: NBC News, Yahoo/YouGov, and AP-NORC.

“You know, Kate, there’s this question that folks keep asking, you know, ‘Where is the floor for Donald Trump?’ And I’m not sure there is a floor, because if there is one, Donald Trump, at least in term number two, has just fallen through it to another low level!” Enten told CNN’s Kate Bolduan.

He also noted that former President Joe Biden’s average approval rating in those four polls — at the corresponding point in his presidency — was four points higher than Trump’s is right now.

open image in gallery Donald Trump is currently registering his lowest approval ratings of his second term in four different polls ( Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

In 2022, Democrats narrowly lost control of the House after a “red wave” predicted by their Republican opponents largely failed to materialize, allowing them to maintain control of the Senate and staving off unified Republican control of Congress for another two years.

Electoral projections this year, however, see Democrats poised to make substantial gains in both chambers due in part due to Trump’s unpopularity and in some cases caused specifically by dynamics instigated by the president himself. With a competitive GOP primary two weeks away in Texas, Trump has refused to endorse the vulnerable incumbent senator, John Cornyn. In another race, he has endorsed against a GOP incumbent.

This year the president could be forced to contend with Americans increasingly souring over his handling of issues that were previously his greatest polling strengths: the economy and immigration enforcement.

The AP-NORC poll released last week found that six in 10 Americans now have an unfavorable view of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and more than half of all Americans believe that Trump has gone too far both in his efforts to deport undocumented immigrants and in restricting legal immigration.

open image in gallery Joe Biden’s average approval rating in February of 2022 was four points higher in the four major tracking polls analyzed by CNN ( Getty )

On the economy, Trump’s net approval rating in a YouGov/Economist tracking poll this month is 23 points in the negative. Inflation and high consumer prices that have outpaced wage growth remain major concerns for voters, as does persistently high housing costs.

In December, Congress missed a deadline to address spiking Obamacare health plan premiums. Data showed that hundreds of thousands of Americans dropped off the public health care exchanges in the weeks following.

Trump’s first year in office was supported by compliant GOP majorities in the House and Senate which shut down any attempt by Democrats to address what they saw as widespread self-dealing being committed by those around Trump’s inner circle, including the president’s family. Republicans in Congress have also thus far resisted attempts to rein in Trump’s mass deportation agenda or the now-shuttered DOGE initiative which hollowed out USAID as part of a hunt for government savings in 2025.

But that same Congress has been unable to pass any substantial legislation that would require a filibuster-proof majority in the Senate save for the president’s “Big, Beautiful Bill”, which evaded the filibuster through the reconciliation process. The bill extended tax cuts and surged funding for ICE, but was unable to address many of Trump’s other policy priorities.

Republicans on the Hill have yet to make progress in reaching a deal with Democrats on other pressing issues, including efforts to address spiking health care premiums which collapsed in January after the White House came out with its own plan that was largely viewed as not passable in Congress.