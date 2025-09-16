Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Peter Navarro, senior trade adviser to President Donald Trump, has demanded that Elon Musk clean up the “cesspool otherwise known as X” by removing anonymous posts and foreigners from the platform, to fight back against anti-conservatism.

Navarro’s recommendation to Musk was in response to the tech billionaire urging conservatives to “fight back” against those who shared posts approving of the assassination of high-profile MAGA personality, Charlie Kirk. Musk, and members of the Trump administration, have accused left-wing people of elevating political violence by refusing to condemn the shooting.

But Navarro, 76, believes Musk should first “fight back” on his own platform.

“My friend, @ElonMusk. How about you start fighting back by cleaning up the cesspool otherwise known as X,” Navarro posted Monday.

“No more anonymous posts. No more foreigners swarming your platform and polluting our political discourse. X has become a breeding ground and grooming Academy for the very dark forces. You wanna fight back. Physician, heal itself. Elon, heal X,” Navarro added.

open image in gallery Peter Navarro, White House senior trade adviser, demanded Elon Musk clean up his social media platform in part by removing foreigners ( Getty Images )

Musk took over X, formerly known as Twitter, in 2022 with the intention of making it a platform of free speech, believing conservative ideology was being censored on mainstream social media.

In the years since Musk’s takeover, multiple studies have found that instances of hate speech, and interactions with posts containing hate speech, increased.

Since the billionaire’s acquisition, X has become a more popular social media platform for conservative figures.

Musk reinstated accounts belonging to notable conservative figures such as President Donald Trump, conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, Canadian author Jordan Peterson, rapper Kanye “Ye” West, controversial media personality Andrew Tate, and more.

He altered the platform’s content moderation algorithm to promote his policy of free speech and changed how people obtain verification badges – allowing anyone with a subscription to get a blue checkmark.

open image in gallery Elon Musk acquired the platform formerly known as Twitter to expand free speech ( AFP via Getty Images )

While many conservatives have hailed Musk’s takeover as positive for the movement, Navarro appears to believe the platform needs another update.

Others seemingly do not agree.

“Careful @elonmusk - I think he might want to slap a tariff on you or something,” Kentucky Senator Rand Paul joked on X, referring to Navarro’s involvement with Trump’s sweeping global agenda.

Adam Steinbaugh, a First Amendment lawyer, responded: “no more foreigners” on the internet, argues serious person.”

Reports have claimed that Navarro and Musk have a strained relationship, stemming from differing positions on Trump’s tariff policy, though the trade adviser has publicly denied that.