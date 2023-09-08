An ex-advisor to Donald Trump who was found guilty of contempt of Congress was constantly interrupted at a press conference after his trial.

Peter Navarro was charged with two counts of criminal contempt of Congress on the grounds of his refusal to cooperate with an inquiry into the alleged attempt to overturn the 2020 election results.

After he emerged from court, a group of protestors stood behind Mr Navarro as he was addressing various news outlets and started to argue behind him, quickly derailing his focus.

In a video clip from CNN , a female protestor can be seen trying to make her way to the front of the crowd behind Mr Navarro while he is speaking, seemingly annoying a man the crowd.

“This is my first amendment right,” she can be heard to say after she steps to the front. The male protestor then appears uses the pole from his sign to stick it between the woman’s legs.

"The marshall just saw you, you are in trouble,” she then says. “That man just assaulted me, he stuck a flag pole in between my legs.”

Mr Navarro turned to see what was going on behind him and responded “yeah, yeah” to what the woman was saying, but his concentration was lost.

Peter Navarro has been found guilty on contempt of Congress (CNN)

Mr Navarro then went silent for a while, with others gathered behind him urging him to continue.

A voice off-camera said: “Let the man talk; are you interested in hearing him?”

Meanwhile, the female protestor continued to explain to a nearby marshall what had happened.

Mr Navarro, looking frustrated, then started speaking again. “It’s a sad day for America,” he said, “not because they were guilty verdicts, [but] because I can’t come out and have an honest, decent conversation with the people of America.”

He then went on to complain about “the woke Marxist left”.

Before handing over to the next speaker he said: “I apologise to the pool camera, but maybe it’s what editors are for.”

In another comment, Mr Navarro said “the likelihood of me going to prison is relatively small because we are right on the issue.”

The sentencing hearing for his charges will happen 12 Janurary 2024. His charge carries a maximum penalty of one year in prison.