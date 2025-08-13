‘Petty or racist’: Ex White House photographer rips Trump for ‘hiding’ Obama portrait and bucking tradition

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Barack Obama’s official White House photographer has hit out at Donald Trump’s decision to “hide” the portrait of the former president, questioning whether the motives for the shake-up were “petty or racist.”

Pete Souza, who served under Obama and former president Ronald Reagan, said that breaking a longstanding tradition of where presidential portraits are hung was “pretty petty,” and suggested that Obama lived in the president’s head “rent free.”

It comes after reports at the weekend that White House staff had moved the portraits of three former presidents — including Obama — to a staircase where visitors now cannot see them.

Obama’s portrait was moved to the top of the Grand Staircase, an area that is restricted to the president’s family, Secret Service and select staff, according to CNN.

open image in gallery Former President Barack Obama's official White House portrait, seen in 2022 during an unveiling ceremony. The portrait is now out of view from visitors, a new report says ( Getty Images )

In an Instagram post Tuesday, Souza shared a photo of Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama descending the staircase, with portraits of presidents Dwight D. Eisenhower and Harry S. Truman visible in the background

“Petty or racist?⁣” he began his caption.

Souza went on to describe the ⁣”longstanding protocol/tradition” of where the portraits of former Presidents are hung.

The most recent ones, he said, are displayed in the Grand Foyer, then the Cross Hall, then the Grand Staircase, in that order. The order is such that visitors during the White House public tours can see the most recent Presidents.

Other portraits, like Lincoln and Washington, are displayed prominently in the State Dining Room and East Room.

Souza also noted that, in keeping with this, during the Obama administration the portraits of presidents Bush and Clinton hung in the Grand Foyer, while portraits of presidents Reagan, Carter, Ford and Kennedy were hung along the Cross Hall. ⁣

open image in gallery Souza has earned widespread recognition for several famous photos, including the May 1, 2011 scene in the Situation Room where Obama, Vice President Joe Biden and other officials watched updates on the mission to kill Osama Bin Laden ( The White House )

“According to CNN, the current occupant of the Oval Office has moved the portrait of President Obama from the Grand Foyer (where it should be) to that hidden area at the top of the Grand Staircase,” he wrote.

“Why was this done? Was it because President Obama lives rent free in the current occupant’s head? I’d say that’s pretty petty.⁣ Or could there be another reason?⁣”

As well as his role as White House photographer for Reagan and Obama, Souza worked nine years for the Chicago Tribune’s Washington, D.C. bureau and as a freelancer for National Geographic and Life magazines.

He has also earned widespread recognition for several famous photos, including the May 1, 2011 scene in the Situation Room where Obama, Vice President Joe Biden and other officials watched updates on the mission to kill Osama Bin Laden.

Trump’s decision to move the portrait of Obama comes as tensions rise between the two men, with Trump baselessly accusing Obama of “treason” and posting AI-generated fake videos depicting Obama’s arrest.

Obama has called the claims he orchestrated an attempted “coup” against Trump as “outrageous” and branded it an “attempt at distraction” by Trump amid his failure to release the controversial Epstein files.