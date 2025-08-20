Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s security requirements are so extensive that it is placing a strain on the U.S. Army’s Criminal Investigation Division, according to a report.

The Washington Post reports that the CID, which is responsible for protecting top Pentagon officials as well as serving as the Army’s law enforcment arm, has been forced to draft agents who would otherwise be investigating criminal offenses concerning members of the Armed Forces to help watch over Hegseth’s family and their properties in D.C., Minnesota and Tennessee.

“I’ve never seen this many security teams for one guy,” one official told the newspaper. “Nobody has.”

open image in gallery U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and his wife Jennifer attend a Fourth of July celebration at the White House ( AP )

The CID reportedly maintains around 1,500 agents in total, around 150 of whom are typically assigned to VIP security details.

But since Hegseth took office in January, the number shifted over into personal protection roles has risen to between 400 and 500, according to two differing estimates the paper received.

One CID official quoted by the Post expressed their frustration with the situation by saying agents were being prevented from “doing what we are supposed to be doing” in order to “sit on luggage” or “sit in the cars on the driveway.”

Others complained of having to shepherd the secretary’s children to school or patrol the perimeter of his properties.

“It is literally taking away from [CID’s] law enforcement mission,” they said. “You are taking hundreds of people out of the field to provide this level of protection.”

One of the reasons for the heightened security surrounding the secretary is the fact that he received a bomb threat at his Tennessee home late last year shortly after he was nominated to his post by President Donald Trump, which came a matter of months after two attempts were made on Trump’s own life during the campaign, the first of which saw the Secret Service heavily criticized.

Another is the complexity of Hegseth’s blended family, which includes one child from his marriage to Jennifer Hegseth as well as three from her previous marriage and another three from his.

open image in gallery The Hegseths sit outside a branch of Ben and Jerry's in Washington, D.C., on Thursday August 14 as their security detail watches over them ( Getty )

Chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell reacted angrily to the Post’s reporting and told The Independent: “In the wake of two assassinations attempts against President Trump, ICE agents facing a 1,000 percent increase in assaults, and repeated threats of retaliation from Iran for striking their nuclear capabilities, it’s astonishing that The Washington Post is criticizing a high-ranking cabinet official for receiving appropriate security protection, especially after doxxing the DHS Secretary last week.

“Any action pertaining to the security of Secretary Hegseth and his family has been in response to the threat environment and at the full recommendation the Army Criminal Investigation Division. When left-wing blogs like The Washington Post continue to dox cabinet secretaries’ security protocols and movements, it puts lives at risk.”

A senior CID official told The Independent: “While the department prioritizes the safety and security of assigned high-risk personnel, CID operates within existing resource constraints and proactively adjusts its efforts to address emerging threats and maintains a robust security posture in both the investigative and protective realms.”

“The secretary of defense never requested additional protection for his former spouses,” the official added, refuting one of the claims made by the Post. “Similarly, the secretary has never affected CID’s recommended security posture.”

Hegseth’s reign as the nation’s top defense official has been tumultuous so far, with U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin’s departure on Monday only the latest in an ongoing shake-up that has seen the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the chief of naval operations, the commandant of the Coast Guard, and the vice chief of staff of the Air Force all changed in recent months.

The secretary has also struggled to replace his own chief of staff, spokesman and senior aides after they left and found himself caught up in the “Signalgate” scandal, which erupted in March when Trump’s short-lived national security adviser Mike Waltz accidentally added Atlantic editor Jeffrey Goldberg to a group chat in which top secret information about an upcoming bombing raid on Houthi rebels in Yemen was discussed.

In addition, Hegseth, a former Fox News weekend host, has been caught up in a number of culture war issues, from the renaming of the U.S.S. Harvey Milk to questions arising from his decision to post a video on X in which a Christian nationalist pastor expressed his support for depriving women of the vote.