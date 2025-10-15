Pete Hegseth’s plane forced to make emergency landing in the UK after crack in the windshield
Everyone on the plane was safe following the “unscheduled landing”
A plane carrying Secretary of War Pete Hegseth was forced to make an emergency landing in the United Kingdom Wednesday due to a crack in its windshield, officials said.
Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell wrote on social media that on the way back to the U.S. after NATO’s Defense Ministers meeting in Belgium, the plane made an “unscheduled landing in the United Kingdom” because of a crack in the aircraft’s windshield — also known as a windscreen.
The airplane landed based on standard procedures, and all of the passengers on board, including Hegseth, were safe, Parnell added.
Hegseth addressed the abrupt landing on his own social media, quote-tweeting Parnell to add: “All good. Thank God. Continue mission!”
It was not immediately clear what caused the crack in the plane’s windshield.
This is a breaking news story...
