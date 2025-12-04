Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The New York Times is suing Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and the Department of Defense over the Pentagon’s new restrictions on press access, which requires journalists to pledge to only report on pre-approved information.

The lawsuit from the Times is set to be filed in federal court in Washington, D.C., and will name Hegseth, Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell and the DOD as defendants, CNN reports.

The newspaper is seeking to overturn the Pentagon requirements, introduced in October, that reporters must hand over their press passes if they do not agree to the new terms, arguing that they are unconstitutional in preventing the Fourth Estate from holding the executive branch of government to account.

open image in gallery Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has spearheaded the media restrictions ( AP )

“The policy is an attempt to exert control over reporting the government dislikes, in violation of a free press’ right to seek information under their First and Fifth Amendment rights protected by the Constitution,” New York Times Company spokesperson Charlie Stadtlander said.

“The Times intends to vigorously defend against the violation of these rights, just as we have long done throughout administrations opposed to scrutiny and accountability.”

The Pentagon is expected to oppose those arguments on national security grounds, the same basis on which the restrictions were originally introduced.

Earlier this week, the DOD’s press briefing room welcomed a number of new faces to replace the traditional pool reporters it had banished for refusing to comply, with spokesperson Kingsley Wilson happy to take questions on camera, something she had not done previously.

Their number included former Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, once nominated to be U.S. attorney general and now an anchor with One America News Network, as well as MAGA influencers Laura Loomer, Jack Posobiec, and James O’Keefe.

Loomer, for one, took to X to boast that she had assumed ownership of a desk that had previously belonged to Washington Post military affairs reporter Dan Lamothe, only for RedState’s RC Maxwell and right-wing content creators Cam Higby and Lance Johnston to make precisely the same claim.

open image in gallery The traditional press corps argues the Pentagon’s new reporting restrictions, introduced in October, are unconstitutional ( AP )

“Y’all are going to have to work this one out for yourselves,” Lamothe replied to them. “By my count, I’ve got at least two or three desks left at the Pentagon. Lost count.”

None of the inductees to Hegseth’s “new press corps” have prior experience of covering the U.S. military but the Pentagon’s activities will still be reported on by more established outlets, albeit at one remove.

Parnell derided the journalists who handed in their passes rather than adhere to the new rules, claiming that they “chose to self-deport” and “will not be missed.”

The Pentagon Press Association said it was “encouraged” by the Times’s bid to “step up and defend press freedom.” The Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press said Thursday it was likewise lending its support.

“The Pentagon’s press access policy is unlawful because it gives government officials unchecked power over who gets a credential and who doesn’t, something the First Amendment prohibits,” Gabe Rottman, the committee’s vice president of policy, said.

“The public needs independent journalism and the reporters who deliver it back in the Pentagon at a time of heightened scrutiny of the department’s actions.”