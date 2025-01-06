Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

President-elect Donald Trump has reportedly been reassured by a top Republican that his controversial pick for Defense Secretary, Pete Hegseth, has enough backing from the GOP to be confirmed by the Senate.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune told Trump that the former Fox News host has the required number of votes to survive the confirmation process, CBS News reported, citing three sources.

However, speaking to CBS’s "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" Thune, said that the process would be fair but reiterated that the nominees would all have to “make their case in front of the committee.”

“I think these are nominees who are new enough, they’ve been going around and conducting their meetings, which I think, frankly, have gone very well, but they still have to make their case in front of the committee. And, you know, we don’t know all the information about some of these nominees.”

open image in gallery Pete Hegseth’s nomination for Defense Secretary raised eyebrows in Washington, though he has held on thus far ahead of his being sworn in as head of the Pentagon on January 15. Now, a senator has said he has enough votes to be confirmed ( AP )

The 44-year-old’s nomination for the role raised eyebrows in Washington, though he has held on despite the criticism ahead of his grilling from lawmakers, scheduled to take place on January 14.

When asked to confirm the reports, a spokesperson from Hegseth told CBS News: “Two things we don’t discuss publicly: Whip counts and private conversations with the president.”

Scrutiny over the appointment of Hegseth comes amid allegations of sexual misconduct against the former marine by an anonymous woman, who has accused him of sexual assault in a California hotel room back in 2017.

Hegseth and his lawyers have claimed the encounter was consensual and prosecutors declined to file charges against the Fox News star following an investigation.

After the accuser threatened to sue Hegseth in 2020, they entered a non-disclosure agreement and Hegseth paid the individual. It was announced recently that he had agreed to release his accuser from the NDA.

open image in gallery Senate Majority leader John Thune reportedly reassured the President-elect that Hegseth would survive the confirmation process ( AP )

Senate Republicans have warned that Hegseth is likely to face a frenzy of uncomfortable questions about the sexual misconduct allegations as well as claims against him of excessive drinking and financial mismanagement.

A report in The New Yorker also claimed Hegseth had once drunkenly shouted “kill all Muslims!” while on a night out during his tenure as president of a veteran’s group.

Hegseth has vowed not to drink alcohol if he is confirmed to lead the Department of Defense.

An advisor to Hegseth also said previously that he is willing to discuss any and all allegations against him in meetings with senators.

“Mr. Hegseth has assured the Senators with whom he is meeting that they will be able to fulfill their advise and consent duties when it comes to this and all topics,” said the advisor.