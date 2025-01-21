Pete Hegseth’s behavior made second wife ‘fear for her safety,’ former sister-in-law claims in new affidavit to senators
Pete Hegseth’s behavior made his second wife fear for her safety, his former sister-in-law has claimed in a new affidavit handed to senators ahead of the vote on his confirmation, according to NBC News.
Hegseth, President Donald Trump’s nominee for defense secretary, has rejected the claims and his second wife has stated that “there was no physical abuse in my marriage.”
Senators received the affidavit on Tuesday after staffers at the Senate Armed Services Committee had been in touch with the former sister-in-law for a number of days.
More follows...
