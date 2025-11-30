Pentagon rolls out the welcome wagon for new MAGA-friendly press corps

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Right-wing media outlets are set to be welcomed to the Pentagon next week, following the mass exodus of mainstream news organizations earlier this year in protest of government-imposed restrictions on their reporting.

The outlets, which include the pro-Trump cable channel, One America News; right-wing website The Federalist; ultra-conservative newspaper The Epoch Times; and others, will be shown around, pick up credentials and meet senior officials,The Washington Post reported.

Events will run Monday through Wednesday, and include a meet-and-greet with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, according to the outlet, along with a briefing from department press secretary Kingsley Wilson.

Six weeks ago, dozens of journalists packed up their desks and handed in their press badges, rather than comply with new reporting restrictions imposed by Hegseth.

Among the new rules is a ban on reporters soliciting any information – classified or otherwise – from government employees without prior authorization from the Pentagon.

Right-wing media outlets are set to be welcomed to the Pentagon next week with events including a meet-and-greet with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth

The Pentagon Press Association, which represents around 100 journalists, lambasted the “unprecedented message of intimidation” caused by the policy, and urged the department to reverse course over its assault on press freedom.

The majority of the press corps departed the Pentagon in the wake of the policy, leaving around 15 reporters.

Since then others have signed on to Hegseth’s new rules, including conservative sites, the Post Millennial and Human Events; the Gateway Pundit, a far-right outlet known for pushing conspiracy theories; and The National Pulse – which has the slogan “Where MAGA Goes to Know.”

Far-right activist and proud anti-Islamist Laura Loomer is also part of the new press group. Loomer confirmed to The Post that she will be attending the event.

Turning Point USA, the conservative advocacy group co-founded by late political activist Charlie Kirk; the Daily Signal, the outlet that hosts The Ben Shapiro Show; and right-wing podcaster Tim Pool’s Timcast are also among those scheduled to attend, the outlet reports.

Pentagon reporters walk out of the building carrying their belongings after turning in their press badges October 15, 2025 in Arlington, Virginia. Reporters from nearly every major news organization opted to turn in their press passes rather than sign new rules viewed as an infringement on First Amendment rights

The Independent has contacted the Department of Defense for comment on next week’s events, as well as confirmation of the outlets attending.

Prior to the issuing of his new press policy, Hegseth, a former Fox News host, had steadily cut off the flow of information to journalists. He has held just two official press briefings since being sworn into the role.

He has banned reporters from accessing many parts of the Pentagon without an escort and launched investigations into leaks to the media.

Washington Post reporter Tara Copp saves the name plaques from various news organizations as she and members of the media pack up their belongings in the press area in the Pentagon, in protest of Hegseth's new restrictions

Hegseth has called his new rules “common sense” and said the requirement that journalists sign a document outlining the rules means they acknowledge the new rules, not necessarily agree to them. Journalists see that as a distinction without a difference.

In February, he removed several major news organizations from their designation work spaces in the Pentagon to make room for right-wing outlets such as OAN, Newsmax and Breitbart, as well as the left-leaning HuffPost.

The use of the department’s briefing room, which has been used by reporters for TV appearances, has also been shut down.