Pentagon rolls out the welcome wagon for new MAGA-friendly press corps
Events will include a meet-and-greet with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, according to report
Right-wing media outlets are set to be welcomed to the Pentagon next week, following the mass exodus of mainstream news organizations earlier this year in protest of government-imposed restrictions on their reporting.
The outlets, which include the pro-Trump cable channel, One America News; right-wing website The Federalist; ultra-conservative newspaper The Epoch Times; and others, will be shown around, pick up credentials and meet senior officials,The Washington Post reported.
Events will run Monday through Wednesday, and include a meet-and-greet with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, according to the outlet, along with a briefing from department press secretary Kingsley Wilson.
Six weeks ago, dozens of journalists packed up their desks and handed in their press badges, rather than comply with new reporting restrictions imposed by Hegseth.
Among the new rules is a ban on reporters soliciting any information – classified or otherwise – from government employees without prior authorization from the Pentagon.
The Pentagon Press Association, which represents around 100 journalists, lambasted the “unprecedented message of intimidation” caused by the policy, and urged the department to reverse course over its assault on press freedom.
The majority of the press corps departed the Pentagon in the wake of the policy, leaving around 15 reporters.
Since then others have signed on to Hegseth’s new rules, including conservative sites, the Post Millennial and Human Events; the Gateway Pundit, a far-right outlet known for pushing conspiracy theories; and The National Pulse – which has the slogan “Where MAGA Goes to Know.”
Far-right activist and proud anti-Islamist Laura Loomer is also part of the new press group. Loomer confirmed to The Post that she will be attending the event.
Turning Point USA, the conservative advocacy group co-founded by late political activist Charlie Kirk; the Daily Signal, the outlet that hosts The Ben Shapiro Show; and right-wing podcaster Tim Pool’s Timcast are also among those scheduled to attend, the outlet reports.
The Independent has contacted the Department of Defense for comment on next week’s events, as well as confirmation of the outlets attending.
Prior to the issuing of his new press policy, Hegseth, a former Fox News host, had steadily cut off the flow of information to journalists. He has held just two official press briefings since being sworn into the role.
He has banned reporters from accessing many parts of the Pentagon without an escort and launched investigations into leaks to the media.
Hegseth has called his new rules “common sense” and said the requirement that journalists sign a document outlining the rules means they acknowledge the new rules, not necessarily agree to them. Journalists see that as a distinction without a difference.
In February, he removed several major news organizations from their designation work spaces in the Pentagon to make room for right-wing outlets such as OAN, Newsmax and Breitbart, as well as the left-leaning HuffPost.
The use of the department’s briefing room, which has been used by reporters for TV appearances, has also been shut down.
