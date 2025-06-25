Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A viral image purporting to be a memo from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth forbidding servicemembers from wearing their uniforms in social media posts has been debunked by the Pentagon.

The false memo bears the Department of Defense’s insignia but claims to come from the “Office of Military Standards and Ethics,” which does not exist, as Pentagon spokesperson for personnel and readiness Jade Fulce pointed out to Stars and Stripes.

The false order lectures military personnel about the “unauthorized use” of their uniforms in online posts.

It warns that “all service members are prohibited from posting content in uniform for personal branding, monetization, entertainment or social media growth without explicit written approval from their unit’s Public Affairs Office.

“Using it to build a following, chase internet clout, or promote personal narratives is a direct insult to the profession of arms and the Americans who trust us to defend them.”

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ( AP )

The official guidance on the matter is straightforward: anyone wearing a military uniform to identify themselves as a service member, directly or indirectly, must remember that they are considered a representative of the U.S. Armed Forces and should conduct themselves accordingly.

The Vanguard Wall Podcast reportedly responded to the fake memo by using artificial intelligence to create a video satirizing the confusion it spawned, in which a fictional service member complains: “How am I supposed to monetize myself now? I just bought an Audi – the uniform is the brand!”

The timing of the memo is also a giveaway, given that Hegseth is currently preoccupied by the tensions between Israel and Iran, having overseen the U.S. bombing raid on Tehran’s nuclear sites on Saturday, so is unlikely to have time to turn his attention towards such a minor detail of protocol.

Influencer and Marine veteran Kayla Haas wrote on X that although she identified the memo as fake, she wished it were real.

“The Office of Military Standards and Ethics doesn’t exist. The formatting is off. No directive number, no signature, no trace on official channels. That said? I agree with the spirit of it. And I wish a version was real,” Haas posted.

These topics (with the exception of monetization, in my opinion) are gray at best and hard to enforce. How do you define “personal branding”? Is it a promotion ceremony photo? A fitness page? A deployment video?”

“Some service members use social media well to educate, inspire, and uphold the best of the military. Others chase clout, rake in money, and damage trust in the institution. We need clearer lines. Not censorship, but well-defined standards.”