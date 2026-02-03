Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Department of Defense is putting Scouting America, the organization formerly known as the Boy Scouts, on notice and warning them to comply with President Donald Trump’s anti-diversity, equity and inclusion executive order or risk losing funding.

Chief Pentagon Spokesperson Sean Parnell warned the organization Monday in a lengthy X post that the clock was ticking for it to “rapidly” implement “common-sense, core values.” Parnell said financial assistance to programs, such as the National Jamboree celebration, was under review.

“For more than a decade now, Scouting America's leadership has made decisions that run counter to the values of this administration and this Department of War, including an embrace of DEl and other social justice, gender-fluid ideological stances. This is unacceptable,” Parnell wrote.

Scouting America has evolved vastly since its inception as the Boy Scouts. They began allowing girls to join Cub Scouts, its program for younger children, in 2018 and then expanded its Boy Scout program in 2019, allowing girls to become Eagle Scouts.

The organization has become more welcoming toward transgender youth, openly gay members or adult leaders, and accepts members of all religions.

open image in gallery Scouting America, formerly known as Boy Scouts, began allowing girls in its programs in 2018 ( AFP via Getty Images )

But since reclaiming the White House, Trump has pressured higher education institutions, public organizations and private businesses to conform to traditional beliefs on gender identity, rescind policies on affirmative action, cease certain education programs and more.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has similarly cracked down on DEI and other progressive initiatives in the military. Last year, the administration banned transgender service members, reimplemented certain physical fitness requirements and new grooming standards.

In November, reports emerged that the Defense Department had drafted internal memos to Congress announcing plans to cut funding and support to Scouting America due to its “ attack” on “boy-friendly spaces.”

That could include no longer allowing Scout troops to meet on military bases, offering incentives to top Scouts or providing financial assistance.

Scouting America appeared to be receptive to the administration’s request and has been in discussions with officials, Parnell said.

open image in gallery Hegseth has vowed to return the US military forces to more traditional values and get rid of ‘woke’ policies ( Getty )

“Scouting America remains far from perfect, but they have firmly committed to a return to core principles. Back to God and country—immediately!” Parnell added

Parnell said there would be “more to announce soon.” It is unclear what changes could be coming to the organization.

The Independent has asked Scouting America for comment.

In a statement to the Washington Post, Scouting America said it was “Encouraged by tonight’s social media post by the Pentagon and we look forward to providing more details as we move ahead.”