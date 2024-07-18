Pelosi and Schumer separately tell Biden he can’t win and should step aside: reports

Support truly

Democratic leaders in the House and Senate have apparently told President Joe Biden behind closed doors that he cannot win the 2024 presidential election and should step aside – a sign that internal support for Biden may be hitting a wall.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer spoke with Biden face-to-face on Saturday and apparently made the case that it would be best if Biden dropped out of the presidential race, according to ABC News.

That arrives on the coattails of a CNN report that claimed Representative Nancy Pelosi, a senior Democrat, told the president over the phone that polling indicates he cannot beat Donald Trump come November.

If the reports are true, that would mean some of Biden’s closest political allies have serious doubts about supporting Biden’s bid to remain in the presidential race. That, is something that could potentially influence the president to reconsider his bid for the White House.

The Independent has asked Schumer and Pelosi’s offices for further comment on the matter.

Both Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi – two of Biden’s closest political allies – have reportedly told him he can’t win in November ( Getty Images )

Publicly, neither lawmaker has officially called for Biden to step aside or resign. But their doubts are noticeable.

Pelosi, who defended the president after his disastrous debate performance against Trump, has now wavered in her support saying it is “up to the president” to decide whether to remain in the race.

Schumer, who has worked to hold the line in his party, also has seemingly slowed down his work.

On Wednesday it was revealed that Schumer pushed for a delay in the Democratic National Committee’s virtual roll call nomination – with the help of House Minority Leader Hakeen Jeffries.

In response to the report that he asked the preisdent to step aside, a spokesperson for Schumer’s office told ABC News that Schumer “conveyed the view of his caucus” to the president and called any other suggestion “idle speculation.”

More than a dozen Democratic lawmakers have publicly urged Biden to step aside after the first presidential debate, concerned that he cannot defeat Trump.

The president’s age and cognitive abilities have been subject to criticism throughout his presidency and campaign but it reached its peak after the first presidential debate.

Biden appeared confused and weak during the debate, in part due to a hoarse voice which he blamed on a cold and exhaustion. He struggled to get his points across or push back on Trump’s lies.

Standing up to Trump is of importance to Democrats who have relied on fact-checking the former president to paint him as unreliable, unstable and unfit for the job.

Polling indicates that many members of the public are also concerned that Biden cannot defeat Trump in November. Multiple polls from The New York Times, NBC News, CNN and more indicated the former president is widening the lead over Trump in key swing states.

For now, Democratic leaders seem to be putting the ball in Biden’s court. It will ultimately be up to the president whether or not to remain in the race.