Nancy Pelosi tears into Joe Biden in first interview since election defeat

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has slammed Joe Biden for delaying his exit from the 2024 race and denying his party an open selection process for his replacement

“Had the president gotten out sooner, there may have been other candidates in the race,” the veteran Democrat from California said in an interview with The New York Times. “The anticipation was that, if the president were to step aside, that there would be an open primary.”

Pelosi was a leading figure in convincing Biden to give up his own campaign in the wake of his disastrous debate performance against Donald Trump.

She gave the critical interview to host Lulu Garcia-Navarro on The Interview podcast, which will be released in full on Saturday.

Democrats are now embroiled in a public postmortem on the failure of the Harris campaign after Trump swept to victory on Tuesday and a second term in the White House.

The Independent has reached out to the White House and Harris campaign for comment.

Once an ally of Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi has slammed his decision to stay in the race for as long as he did in a new interview. ( Getty Images )

Biden endorsed Harris within an hour of backing out of the race on July 21, and within two days she announced she had secured enough DNC delegates to secure the party’s nomination.

“And as I say, Kamala may have, I think she would have done well in [a primary] and been stronger going forward. But we don’t know that. That didn’t happen. We live with what happened,” Pelosi told the outlet.

“And because the president endorsed Kamala Harris immediately, that really made it almost impossible to have a primary at that time. If it had been much earlier, it would have been different.”

The Times noted that Pelosi “went to great lengths to defend the Biden administration’s legislative accomplishments, most of which took place during his first two years, when she was the House speaker.”

Biden was “seething” at Pelosi’s pressure on him to step away from the race, according to CNN, and after it happened she admitted she had not spoken to the president.