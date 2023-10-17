Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has cancelled his planned meeting with Joe Biden following a deadly strike on a Gaza hospital, says an official.

The US president had been set to meet with Mr Abbas in Jordan, along with the country’s King Abdullah and Egyptian President Sisi, as part of his wartime trip to the region.

But now senior Palestinian officials say that the meeting has been shelved in the wake of an alleged Israeli airstrike in Gaza that Hamas health officials say has killed as many as 500 people, according to The Associated Press.

The Hamas-run Health Ministry claims that the air strike hit the al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza City, which was packed with injured Palestinians and people seeking shelter from Israel’s bombing.

More than 3,000 people have been killed in Gaza and more than 12,500 injured since the 7 October Hamas attack on Israel. In Israel, 1,400 people have been killed and almost 4,000 wounded.

While in Israel, Mr Biden is expected to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Isaac Herzog and the families of some of the hostages and the missing.

His meeting in Jordan was to discuss continued humanitarian assistance for the Palestinians.

“He will certainly reiterate that Hamas does not stand for the Palestinians’ right to dignity and self-determination,” John Kirby, a White House National Security Council spokesman, told reporters on Monday night. “He’ll discuss again the humanitarian needs of all civilians in Gaza.”

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, speaking from Israel, announced the trip to Tel Aviv on Tuesday, and said that it was to “reaffirm the United States’ solidarity with Israel and our ironclad commitment to its security.”