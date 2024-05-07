Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A Republican congressman who praised a University of Mississippi student for making monkey noises at a Black woman during a Gaza solidarity protest has finally changed his tune on the matter.

Shocking video footage captured a white student, who was among a group of counter-protesters at the demonstration at Ole Miss, jumping up and down and making ape noises toward the Black protester.

The woman livestreamed the incident on her phone and it was shared online.

While the video prompted widespread outrage, Georgia Republican Mike Collins sided with the white counterprotester using the racist trope.

“Ole Miss taking care of business,” he commented on the now-viral clip in a post on X on May 3.

After facing backlash, Mr Collins walked back his statement, writing on X on Monday that if the counter-protester “is found to have treated another human being improperly because of their race, they should be punished appropriately, and will hopefully seek forgiveness”.

He continued: “Frankly, I did not believe that to be the focal point of the video shared at the time, but I recognize that there certainly seems to be some potentially inappropriate behavior that none of us should seek to glorify.”

The Georgia Republican clarified that he does not “tolerate any form of discrimination racism or otherwise”.

Screengrab shows Ole Miss protester (left) and the counter-protester (right) who made monkey noises at her during a Gaza solidarity protest ( Stacey Spiehler via YouTube )

Mississippi Republican Governor Tate Reeves also posted a video of the counter-protesters singing the “Star Spangled Banner” as they taunted demonstrators who were waving the flags of Palestine. Mr Reeves wrote: “Warms my heart. I love Mississippi!”

The Independent has contacted the governor’s office for comment.

Phi Delta Theta has since ousted the white student from his fraternity – who has not been publicly identified – calling the incident “offensive, outside the bounds of this discourse, and contradictory to our values”.

The Independent has contacted Ole Miss for comment as to whether the student has also been expelled from the school.

A spokesperson for Ole Miss told The Independent in a Friday statement: “Statements were made at the demonstration on our campus Thursday that were offensive and inappropriate.

“We cannot comment specifically about that video, but the university is looking into reports about specific actions. Any actions that violate university policy will be met with appropriate action.”