Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The campaign for an Ohio Republican candidate competing in Tuesday’s primary for the 2nd Congressional District accidentally hit ‘send’ on a concession statement hours before polls closed.

“Tonight did not go as we had hoped, but as we know, this race is decided in the primary. I want to give my congratulations to the Congressman-Elect,” Derek Myers said in the emailed statement sent at 3.19pm – nearly four hours before the poll’s closing time.

Ten minutes in, he sent a statement clarifying that the concession was an error.

He wrote: “Two emails were prepared for this evening: one declaring a victory and one conceding the race. The concession email was sent in error as it was being loaded into the media distribution portal, as a draft, in the event of a loss. Accidentally, the ‘send now’ button we clicked instead of ‘draft’.

‌“The winning email was also drafted, but was not sent in error, thankfully. Anyone who works in communications knows it’s not uncommon to have speeches and releases prepared in the event of each outcome, especially on such an impotent night. It’s simply good strategy.”

He concluded: “Whatever the results return this evening, I’ll be thankful for this journey. And yes, the media will be getting a release sometime after the results roll in, declaring a victory or concession. Thank you.”

Mr Myers is among 11 contenders vying for the Republican nomination in the primary for Ohio’s 2nd District House seat. The winner of the primary is poised to follow in the footsteps of Brad Wenstrup, representing the predominantly Republican district.

Mr Myers issued a clarification on his X account as well: “Attention Press: My campaign comms team has sent out an email in error as we prepare for both possible outcomes tonight. The polls remain open until 7.30pm. Please disregard the email. Thank you.”