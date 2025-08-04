Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A new bill in Ohio has called for the creation of an online registry list for anyone who fails to show up for job interviews without notice.

The House Bill 395 wants the Department of Job and Family Services to find a way to report anyone who doesn’t show, claiming it would protect employers and state unemployment services.

“If you’re collecting unemployment, you should be actively looking for work. Period,” said Ohio Rep. and co-sponsor of the bill, Brian Lorenz, on X Saturday.

“HB 395 isn’t controversial — it’s common sense. Wasting employers’ time and taxpayer dollars helps no one. Time to bring accountability back to the system.”

Lorenz, along with Rep. Jennifer Gross, Rep. Jack Daniels, Rep. Tex Fischer, Rep. Michelle Teska, Rep. Josh Williams, and Rep. Heidi Workman, are all cosponsoring the bill, according to Ohio legislative records.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, thousands of Ohioans file for unemployment benefits on a weekly basis.

But if the bill is enforced, some believe issues could arise for applicants.

Existing Ohio law already restricts people from receiving unemployment benefits if they refuse to accept employment offers or quit without good cause.

Senate Democrat Bill DeMora said people applying for jobs are already held accountable to unemployment requirements and believes the bill would penalize workers who are in emergency situations.

Seven Ohio legislators have called for the bill to ensure a more streamlined process for recording no-shows ( Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Penalizing Ohioans for running into issues, say if their car breaks down, is not something he supports.

“This bill is another answer, looking for a question,” DeMora said to NBC4. “It is something that’s not needed. I mean, there are procedures in line already for unemployment compensation,” he said.

A spokesperson for the Department of Job and Family Services told NBC it does not comment on pending legislation, but a system already exists to report interview no-shows online.

Despite this, Rep. Lorenz still believes a more streamlined process is necessary.

“We’re not looking to black list anybody or anything like that, we’re just trying to build and foster a culture of respect and accountability and stop wasting employers’ valuable time,” Lorenz told NBC4.