Ohio votes to enshrine abortion rights in state constitution
Abortion rights supporters win major victory in purple state
Voters in Ohio chose overwhelmingly to enshrine a right to reproductive freedom, including protections for the practice of abortion, into the state constitution on Tuesday.
It’s a rebuke of Republicans in the state, who rallied behind a particularly restrictive law banning abortions after six weeks into the mother’s pregnancy after the Supreme Court tossed out Roe vs Wade last year.
As of just after 9.00 eastern, the measure was winning with more than 57 per cent of the vote; just under a quarter of the precincts were reporting.
More follows...
