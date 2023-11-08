Ohio votes to enshrine abortion rights in state constitution

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Voters in Ohio chose overwhelmingly to enshrine a right to reproductive freedom, including protections for the practice of abortion, into the state constitution on Tuesday.

It’s a rebuke of Republicans in the state, who rallied behind a particularly restrictive law banning abortions after six weeks into the mother’s pregnancy after the Supreme Court tossed out Roe vs Wade last year.

As of just after 9.00 eastern, the measure was winning with more than 57 per cent of the vote; just under a quarter of the precincts were reporting.

More follows...