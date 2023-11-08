Jump to content

Ohio votes to enshrine abortion rights in state constitution

Abortion rights supporters win major victory in purple state

John Bowden
Washington DC
Tuesday 07 November 2023 21:17
<p>Voters in Ohio head to the polls on Tuesday</p>

Voters in Ohio head to the polls on Tuesday

(Getty Images)

Voters in Ohio chose overwhelmingly to enshrine a right to reproductive freedom, including protections for the practice of abortion, into the state constitution on Tuesday.

It’s a rebuke of Republicans in the state, who rallied behind a particularly restrictive law banning abortions after six weeks into the mother’s pregnancy after the Supreme Court tossed out Roe vs Wade last year.

As of just after 9.00 eastern, the measure was winning with more than 57 per cent of the vote; just under a quarter of the precincts were reporting.

More follows...

