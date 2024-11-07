Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

The Obamas and the Clintons congratulated Donald Trump after he decisively defeated Vice President Kamala Harris on Election Day.

Trump’s victory was called early Wednesday morning as secured his return to the White House. Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton all posted on social media later in the day wishing Trump and running JD Vance well. The Clintons and the Obamas had been on the campaign trail for Harris, but their efforts fell short.

“We want to congratulate President Trump and Senator Vance on their victory. This is obviously not the outcome we had hoped for, given our profound disagreements with the Republican ticket on a whole host of issues. But living in a democracy is about recognizing that our point of view won’t always win out, and being willing to accept the peaceful transfer of power,” the Obamas wrote in a statement on Wednesday evening.

“Michelle and I could not be prouder of Vice President Harris and Governor Walz - two extraordinary public servants who ran a remarkable campaign. And we will always be grateful to the staff and volunteers who poured their heart and soul into electing public servants they truly believed in,” the former first couple continued.

Former first lady Michelle Obama, right, and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris address the crowd in the overflow space of a campaign rally at the Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo, Michigan. The Obamas and the Clintons congratulated Doanld Trump and JD Vance on their Election Day victory ( AP )

They emphasized the importance of abiding by “democratic norms” and added: “In a country as big and diverse as ours, we won’t always see eye-to-eye on everything. But progress requires us to extend good faith and grace - even to people with whom we deeply disagree. That’s how we’ve come this far, and it’s how we’ll keep building a country that is more fair and more just, more equal and more free.”

The Clintons issued a statement an hour later, congratulating both campaigns: “​​Kamala Harris and Tim Walz ran a positive, forward-looking campaign to be proud of. The American people have voted, and Donald Trump and J.D. Vance will be the next President and Vice President of the United States. We wish them well and hope they will govern for all of us.”

Harris, Gov. Kathy Hochul and former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton hold up their hands at the conclusion of a New York Women rally at Barnard College on November 03, 2022, in New York City ( Getty Images )

They added: “We must remember that America is bigger than the results of any one election, and what we as citizens do now will make the difference between a nation that moves forward or one that falls back. We need to solve our problems and seize our opportunities together. The future of our country depends on it.”

Harris was vying to become the first woman to serve as president of the United States — a mission that Hillary Clinton had set out on eight years ago before she lost to Trump.