New York City's mayoral candidates are busy making a final push to get voters to the polls as the race to lead America's biggest city nears its finale.

Ahead of Election Day on Tuesday, Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa are frenetically campaigning across the city’s five boroughs as they make their case to succeed outgoing Mayor Eric Adams.

More than 735,000 early votes have already been cast — the highest number ever in a New York City mayoral election — dwarfing 2021’s early in-person turnout, which was the first mayoral race in the city with early voting.

This year’s early voter turnout fell short of the total from the last presidential election, when just over 1 million early in-person votes were cast.

Cuomo has a packed schedule Monday, setting out to hit each of the boroughs for a get-out-the-vote effort. Sliwa is also set to crisscross the city for a similar effort.

Independent candidate former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Democratic candidate Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa, participate in a second New York City mayoral debate at LaGuardia Performing Arts Center at LaGuardia Community College in Long Island City, Queens, on October 22, 2025 ( Photo by Hiroko Masuike-Pool/Getty Images )

Mamdani, meanwhile, kicked off the day by crossing the Brooklyn Bridge to Manhattan with supporters at sunrise, carrying a banner alongside Democratic allies.

“I continue to be confident about our chances heading into Election Day tomorrow,” Mamdani said at a news conference outside City Hall. “But I will not allow myself or let this movement to become complacent.”

In an interview on “60 Minutes” that aired Sunday, President Donald Trump said if Mamdani wins, “it’s gonna be hard for me as the president to give a lot of money to New York.”

Mischaracterizing Mamdani, a democratic socialist, as a communist, Trump said he would choose Cuomo between the two of them.

“I’m not a fan of Cuomo one way or the other, but if it’s gonna be between a bad Democrat and a communist, I’m gonna pick the bad Democrat all the time, to be honest with you,” he said.

Mamdani, 34, who would be the city's first Muslim mayor, jolted the political world when he defeated Cuomo in the primary with an energetic campaign focused on making the city a more affordable place to live.

As the race approaches the finish line, he's continued to post viral social media videos and run a relentless ground game, while warning his progressive fan base not to become complacent and to send as many supporters to the polls as possible.

Cuomo is trying to make his return to political office after resigning as governor four years ago following a barrage of sexual harassment accusations that he denies. Now running as an independent, the 67-year-old has in recent days shifted to wooing Republican voters to bolster his centrist base, pitching himself as the only candidate who can stop Mamdani.

Sliwa, the creator of the Guardian Angels crime patrol group and a longtime fixture on New York's airwaves, seeks to spoil both Democrats' chances. He's been heavily canvassing the streets and subways in his signature red beret to spread his message of public safety.