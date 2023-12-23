GOP lawmaker caught hurling racist, homophobic abuse during DUI arrest

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Republican lawmaker has conceded that he “messed up” after he hurled homophobic and racist abuse at police officers during an arrest for driving under the influence.

North Dakota state Representative Nico Rios was pulled over in his vehicle on 15 December after veering in and out of his lane, according to the Associated Press.

He was subsequently charged with two misdemeanours of driving while drunk and refusing to provide a chemical test.

In the police report, an officer penned that Mr Rios “was verbally abusive, homophobic, racially abusive and discriminatory” toward him “for the entire duration of the incident following roadside testing”.

Following the incident, the North Dakota Republican posted an apology on X admitting that he had “messed up”.

“Nobody is more of a straight shooter than I am, and to put it bluntly I have to say that I messed up,” he wrote.

Mr Rios explained that the arrest transpired after he had “had a few too many drinks at a Christmas party, made the mistake of driving home, and received a DUI”.

The state lawmaker added: “ I’m deeply embarrassed as this is not how I want to represent the people. My terrible decisions that night will not hinder my ability to represent and fight for the people of District 23.”

“I am not a saint, but may God give me the strength to someday become one,” he added.

The Bismarck Tribune obtained and published the bodycam footage from the incident, confirming the officer’s report about the abusive language.

Bodycam captures him using offensive language

Not only were the homophobic slurs clearly audible, but Mr Rios was also heard telling officers that they would “regret picking on me because you don’t know who ... I am”.

The lawmaker is also heard making anti-immigration remarks: “How many of your ... friends and family members have been ... brutalized and terrorised by ... migrants?”

Forum News Service first reported on Mr Rios’ remarks.

While being driven in the backseat of the police car, Mr Rios noted the officer’s accent and asked where he was from.

When the officer said he was from England, Mr Rios responded saying: “Your country is being taken over by f***ing migrants and refugees.

North Dakota state Rep Nico Rios, a Republican, was arrested for a DUI (Williston State Police Dept )

“You’re arresting me for driving home and people are coming to your country and rape your women. And I’m the f***ing bad guy?”

He is then heard calling the officer “a little b***h” and “motherf***er”.

Following the incident, North Dakota Republican Party Chairwoman Sandi Sanford told The AP: “We are deeply troubled by Rep Rios’ dangerous decision to drive while intoxicated and his remarks to law enforcement officers. His behaviour does not represent the values of the NDGOP.”

The state’s Democratic Party chair labelled Mr Rios’ remarks as “reprehensible”.

The state lawmaker is slated for a 5 February pretrial conference in municipal court.

The Independent has reached out to the Williston Police Department.