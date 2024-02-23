Watch live: Nikki Haley continues South Carolina campaign as primary draws nearer

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live as Nikki Haley continues her campaign in Moncks Corner, South Carolina, on Friday (23 February) ahead of this weekend's Republican primary.

The former UN ambassador is speaking in her home state as polling currently shows Donald Trump beating her by double digits.

Few candidates have survived a loss on home soil, such as Senator Marco Rubio, who suspended his campaign after losing to Trump in Florida in 2016.

Ms Haley's speech comes after her campaign team announced she will launch a "seven-figure" ad buy aimed at Super Tuesday states, a strong indication that she may continue her campaign for the Republican presidential nomination even if she loses in South Carolina.

The 52-year-old has vowed not to leave the Republican primary election, saying she will stay in the fight against the former president regardless of this weekend’s primary result, and at least until after Super Tuesday.

“I refuse to quit. South Carolina will vote on Saturday. But on Sunday, I’ll still be running for president. I’m not going anywhere,” she said at a speech in Greenville on Tuesday.